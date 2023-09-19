Rita Ora channels Madonna in a daring metallic red corset

The Praising You singer performed live on The Voice Australia

Rita Ora’s wardrobe agenda is utterly mesmerising at every event possible.

Whether she’s performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on holiday in Ibiza or schooling us in wearing her favourite trend of 2023: sheer dressing, the 32-year-old singer, fashion designer and wife of Taika Waititi is constantly providing sartorial inspiration whenever, wherever.

In her latest impeccably cool outfit, she performed live on The Voice Australia - the talent show that she judges - and wore a fiery red ensemble that was reminiscent of one of Madonna's most iconic outfits of all time.

Rita wore a metallic red corset that featured a zip-up front fastening, gold ring detailing on the straps, a halter neckline which gave the look a more demure feel and protruding, conelet-shaped bra cups.

She paired it with metallic, Kylie Minogue-approved red hotpants, patent over-the-knee platform boots and a statement satin crimson lip.

© Thierry Orban Madonna on stage in France in 1990 wearing custom Jean Paul Gaultier

The cone-shaped bra was a major fashion statement made by Madonna in 1990. The custom Jean Paul Gaultier piece, that she wore for the opening night of her Blond Ambition tour, was truly a significant sartorial moment that turned her from a pop star to a cultural sensation.

Madonna’s choice to wear the underwear as outerwear garment at the time was an iconic moment for freedom of expression and female empowerment. From cone bras to controversial crosses, the Material Girl singer has had some of the most memorable style moments in pop history.

Rita, much like Madonna is also completely unafraid to experiment with her outfits both on and off stage, and it is totally captivating.