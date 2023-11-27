Madonna and David Banda had an unmissable mother-son style moment

Mother-daughter fashion duos are hard to beat, and that's a fact.

From Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber to Kate and Lila Moss, the calibre of family fashion pairings is so high, it's a wonder anyone else gets a look-in.

However, Madonna's 18-year-old son David Banda appears to be changing the game, one fresh 'fit at a time – and we are totally here for the outfit drama.

© Getty The global star wore black from head to toe

The Queen of Pop has been smashing her 'Celebration' tour, travelling across Europe and North America to belt out her smash hit songs and give fans a performance they'll never forget.

Her tour has already proven to be something of a family affair, with the star having brought out several of her children onstage to showcase their creative talents.

In Milan, she was joined by David, 18, and the pair were pictured leaving the Hotel Palazzo Parigi wearing the most incredible looks.

Madonna radiated her signature distinctive approach, looking every inch the headliner in an all-black outfit.

The Like A Virgin singer teamed a side-split mini dress with classic fishnets and a pair of avant-garde studded boots. The 65-year-old brought her accessory A-game, completing her look with a fluffy stole, glossy latex gloves and bedazzled racer-style shades.

Proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, David also came through with the goods.

© Getty Madonna's son looked resplendent in royal blue

Donning a royal blue co-ord with contrasting topstitching and distressed detailing, he layered his boxy jacket over a crisp white shirt and topped it all off with rectangular tinted shades.

"He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what," Madonna told Jimmy Fallon of David on The Tonight Show in 2022. "It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them."

Iconic mother-son behaviour if ever we saw it…