Iris Law shows off new birthday neck tattoo on TikTok

When it comes to the notable weird-girl aesthetic, no one does it quite as well as Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s model daughter, Iris Law.

An avid poster on TikTok, Iris’s quirky and fun videos have gained her a fandom of Miffy-loving, matcha-drinking 20-something-year-olds, who like Iris, are expressing themselves through fashion.

If you follow Iris (and if you don’t go, do it immediately) you’ll know that fun hair clips, knitted beanies, layered skirts, bold eyewear and arm warmers are her stylistic bread and butter, and her recent birthday fit was no different.

In a TikTok post yesterday, Iris showed off her birthday ‘fit explaining that she “just wants to be comfy.” Something we can all relate to, even on our special day.

The outfit in question consisted of a floral baby tee cinched at the waist with a ribbon (we love a DIY queen), a baby pink silk skirt slip worn over pale lilac tights, all worn underneath a pair of khaki dungarees. Topping off the celebratory ensemble was a pair of lime green glasses and the star of the show - a temporary tattoo smack bang in the middle of her neck that reads “Happy Birthday.”

Iris sporting yet another enviable outfit on her Insta

We know the tattoo is only temporary but as a high-fashion model and face of the famed Versace fragrance Dylan Purple, it’s refreshing to see the recent 23-year-old not taking life so seriously.



Fans of Iris flocked to the comment section of the video, expressing their love for her and her stereotypically unorthodox birthday outfit. One fan commented “I love the way you express yourself, you are a true inspiration sending you lots of love” and others wished her a “Happy Birthday!!”

For those readily awaiting their own birthdays, may your outfits be cute, quirky, undeniably you and most importantly, comfortable.