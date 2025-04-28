Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bella Hadid is bringing back the capri pant for SS25
Subscribe
Bella Hadid is bringing back the capri pant for SS25
Bella Hadid is seen in SoHo on January 25, 2025 in New York City© GC Images

Bella Hadid is bringing back the capri pant for SS25

The supermodel made a bold style statement at her sister Gigi's recent 30th birthday party 

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

If there's one thing we know to be true about Bella Hadid, it’s that she can pull off quite literally anything in the fashion sphere, even those that are a little controversial. 

The supermodel and entrepreneur's most recent look that had the internet divided was her slim-fitting black capri-style co-ord, which she wore to celebrate her elder sister Gigi Hadid’s 30th birthday over the weekend. 

Bella Hadid is seen attending Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday at Le Chalet in Midtown on April 25, 2025 in New York City wearing black capri pants and a matching halterneck top© GC Images
Bella is known for her eclectic fashion sense

Bella's particular ensemble in question was made up of a stretchy, backless halterneck and set of three-quarter skin-tight capri leggings, accented with a wrap-style waistband which she wore tied in a knot on her right hip. Both of the slinky styles, which are made from a polyester/nylon blend, were sourced from Parisian-based small brand, Nuovo. 

To make the capri combo party appropriate, Bella added a set of pointed-toe black pumps, secured with a chunky ankle strap, slung a vibrant red glitter Fendi Baguette bag over her shoulder, and carried a vintage leather jacket in one hand. 

Bella was all smiles en route to the celebration © GC Images
Bella was all smiles en route to the celebration

The icing on the Audrey Hepburn-approved outfit was her choice of glam and jewellery, the 28-year-old sporting a pair of large and in-charge hoop earrings, a stealthy, slick back bun and light-catching shimmery lip gloss. 

Though we know everything the Orebella touches turns into enviable high-fashion fatale, capri pants are one of those styles not for the faint-hearted. According to H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, who at the end of last year wore a stripey pair for a week straight, described the over-the-knee style as: “teetering between chic and questionable. Part nostalgia, part practical (no flashing on the underground here), they're perfect for in-office wear.” 

Bella is, of course, in good company with her newfound love for the timeless style, Tania explaining that the style was: “Inspired by the effortless elegance of the Italian island of Capri, these cropped wonders quickly became the uniform of vacationing elites and Hollywood starlets.”

With London currently having a much welcome heat-wave, capris are the perfect stylish hybrid between shorts and long trousers, making them the perfect wardrobe essential for those who favour fashion over everything else. 

Get shopping…

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More