Princess Kate's wedding anniversary shirt is the affordable wardrobe hero you need for summer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smiles to well-wishers as she arrives for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub on April 29, 2025 in Tobermory, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona on the 29th and 30th of April to engage with rural island communities. During their time on the islands, they will connect with local residents, highlighting the value of social bonds and underscoring the importance of safeguarding and advocating for the natural environment. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images

The stylish royal stepped out in Scotland with her husband Prince WIlliam on their 14th anniversary

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Most people celebrate their wedding anniversary with a fancy dinner, a luxurious hotel stay or even a takeaway on the sofa - whatever feels like the perfect way to enjoy quality time together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, however, spent their day in a different kind of meaningful way - visiting Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory, Scotland.

In Scotland, where they’re known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, the couple chatted with well-wishers who lined the streets to greet them - marking their 14th wedding anniversary by celebrating with members of the public.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland arrive for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub on April 29, 2025 in Tobermory, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona on the 29th and 30th of April to engage with rural island communities. During their time on the islands, they will connect with local residents, highlighting the value of social bonds and underscoring the importance of safeguarding and advocating for the natural environment. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William and Princess Kate spent their 14th anniversary visiting a community hub in Scotland

 Princess oozed comfortable chic, wearing an outfit that was preppy and put-together, yet wholly relaxed, and her shirt is a must-have wardrobe hero for this season. 

Kate stunned in a light brown herringbone blazer featuring luxurious gold accents from British heritage brand Holland Cooper. Underneath, she opted for a light blue linen shirt from Boden. The versatile shirt, which retails for just £98, is a more relaxed, summer-fuelled choice instead of a classic crisp white poplin piece.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, smile to well-wishers as they arrive for a visit to Aros Hall, a local community hub on April 29, 2025 in Tobermory, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales are on a two-day visit to the Isles of Mull and Iona on the 29th and 30th of April to engage with rural island communities. During their time on the islands, they will connect with local residents, highlighting the value of social bonds and underscoring the importance of safeguarding and advocating for the natural environment. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Kate's blue linen shirt is the ultimate summer wardrobe must-have

She has a knack for finding versatile pieces that work for any occasion, and the blouse in question is perfect for pairing with jeans and a cardigan, over a bikini post-beach session, or with white trousers and flat gold sandals for a summer lunch with the girls.

A pair of mahogany skinny jeans (the figure-hugging trouser style she's championing to return in 2025), a matching waist belt and lace-up boots completed her delightful daytime outfit.

Complimenting his wife's outfit tones, Prince William also opted for a baby blue shirt, paired with a grey blazer, navy trousers and brown belt.

William and Kate wed on April 29 2011, at Westminster Abbey. The-then Kate Middleton opted for a vintage style corset dress created by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which will forever stand as one of the most memorable dresses in royal wedding history.

