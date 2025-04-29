Princess Kate's wedding anniversary shirt is the affordable wardrobe hero you need for summer 

Most people celebrate their wedding anniversary with a fancy dinner, a luxurious hotel stay or even a takeaway on the sofa - whatever feels like the perfect way to enjoy quality time together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, however, spent their day in a different kind of meaningful way - visiting Aros Hall, a local community hub in Tobermory, Scotland.

In Scotland, where they’re known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, the couple chatted with well-wishers who lined the streets to greet them - marking their 14th wedding anniversary by celebrating with members of the public.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William and Princess Kate spent their 14th anniversary visiting a community hub in Scotland

Princess oozed comfortable chic, wearing an outfit that was preppy and put-together, yet wholly relaxed, and her shirt is a must-have wardrobe hero for this season.

Kate stunned in a light brown herringbone blazer featuring luxurious gold accents from British heritage brand Holland Cooper. Underneath, she opted for a light blue linen shirt from Boden. The versatile shirt, which retails for just £98, is a more relaxed, summer-fuelled choice instead of a classic crisp white poplin piece.

© Getty Images Kate's blue linen shirt is the ultimate summer wardrobe must-have

She has a knack for finding versatile pieces that work for any occasion, and the blouse in question is perfect for pairing with jeans and a cardigan, over a bikini post-beach session, or with white trousers and flat gold sandals for a summer lunch with the girls.

A pair of mahogany skinny jeans (the figure-hugging trouser style she's championing to return in 2025), a matching waist belt and lace-up boots completed her delightful daytime outfit.

Complimenting his wife's outfit tones, Prince William also opted for a baby blue shirt, paired with a grey blazer, navy trousers and brown belt.

William and Kate wed on April 29 2011, at Westminster Abbey. The-then Kate Middleton opted for a vintage style corset dress created by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which will forever stand as one of the most memorable dresses in royal wedding history.