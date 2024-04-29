10 things you didn't know about Princess Kate's wedding dress

On Monday April 29, the Prince and Princess of Wales celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

The-then Kate Middleton opted for a vintage style corset dress created by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, which will forever stand as one of the most memorable dresses in royal wedding history.

From her secret 'something blue' to the inspiration for the design, here are 10 things you didn't already know about Kate's wedding dress...

© Getty William and Kate leaving Westminster Abbey as husband and wife

1. Why she chose Alexander McQueen

Realistically, anybody whom the future Queen of England approached to make her dress would have done so with pleasure. She could have chosen Catherine Walker - one of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's go-to designers, or Jenny Packham - another notable British brand in royal fashion history. So why Alexander McQueen? A statement released by Kensington Palace revealed that Kate chose McQueen for "the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing". "Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterises Alexander McQueen’s work." © Getty Kate arriving at Westminster Abbey to her wedding in 2011

2. Kate helped with her dress design

Though she enlisted the expertise of Sarah Burton, it was also revealed that Kate "worked closely with Sarah Burton in formulating the design of her dress".

3. Students worked on her dress

© Getty Needlework students helped with the lace on the sleeves and bodice of her dress The Royal School of Needlework played a significant part in constructing the dress. Not only did they hand-make the lace appliqué for the bodice and skirt, but they also worked on the train, skirt, bodice and sleeves, alongside Kate's shoes and her veil. Kensington Palace explained: "The RSN workers included existing staff, former staff, tutors, graduates and students, with the youngest aged 19."

4. Her 'something blue' was hidden inside

Though it has never been pictured, Sarah Burton's team reportedly sewed a blue ribbon into the interior of the dress as Kate's 'something blue' for good luck.

5. The skirt represented a flower

The voluminous skirt, made with ivory and white satin gazar, actually represents the opening of a flower. Florals played a significant role in the design, particularly in reference to the symbols of the UK's four counties. In an image of Kate's sister Pippa holding up her train, we get a glimpse of the underside of her skirt which includes layers of decadent silk tulle. © Getty Kate's sister Pippa holding up her train

6. The train was nearly nine feet long

The dress train measured exactly two metres, 70 centimetres, adding a sense of dramatic elegance.

7. The subtle nod to countries of the UK

© Getty A close-up of the floral detailing in the dress The intricate lace appliqué featured hand-cut individual flowers, incorporating the rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock to symbolise England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

8. The dress was Victorian-inspired

The form-fitting bodice of her dress was inspired by Victorian-style corsetry. "The ivory satin bodice, which is narrowed at the waist and padded at the hips, draws on the Victorian tradition of corsetry and is a hallmark of Alexander McQueen’s designs," the palace said.

9. Her accessories were her 'something new' and 'something borrowed'

Kate paired her dress with the historic ‘halo’ tiara made by Cartier in 1936. It belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth who let her wear it as her 'something borrowed'. Custom earrings made by Robinson Pelham were designed to match the tiara. The oak leaf-shaped earrings with a pear-shaped diamond set drop and a pavé set diamond acorn in the centre were inspired by the Middleton family's coat of arms and were a personal gift to Kate from her parents. © Getty Kate wore the Cartier 'Halo' tiara and custom earrings

10. She actually had two Alexander McQueen dresses