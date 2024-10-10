Princess Kate's ultra-chic burgundy blouse is perfect for autumn/winter 2024

A month to the day after sharing the news that she has completed her course of preventative cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales returned to official public duties for the first time on Thursday.

Princess Kate and Prince William went on a poignant visit to Southport to meet first responders, the families of survivors, and survivors of the horrific knife attack in the city on July 29 at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

For the moving occasion, the Princess wore a demure, muted ensemble, which not only demonstrated her penchant for dressing suitably for any occasion, but also showed how to do so whilst staying on trend with the latest fashion styles.

© Alamy The Princess of Wales wore a brown coat with a burgundy polka dot blouse

Kate opted for a stunning, longline brown wool jacket, layered with a burgundy polka dot blouse for a subtle touch of colour.

Though the polka dot design is timeless, the style has made a triumphant resurgence over the last few seasons, from the runway to the red carpet.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Southport

After the likes of Miu Miu, Marni and Loewe have incorporated plenty of polka dots into their collections, the fashion set swiftly followed suit, from Jennifer Lawrence in Dior at the 2024 Oscars to Dua Lipa's 'La Vacanza' collection with Versace.

"This affinity for polka dots is nothing new," explains H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Princess Diana’s iconic 1988 Ascot attire paid testament to the longevity of polka dots, a moment recreated later by the Princess of Wales in Alessandra Rich. The polka dot dress became an onscreen staple, courtesy of Julia Roberts’ tawny frock in Pretty Woman, Marilyn Monroe’s Travilla number in The Seven Year Itch and Sophia Loren in That Kind of Woman. The divisive designs came to represent Hollywood's golden girls in all their glory."

© Imaxtree Miu Miu AW23 © Imaxtree Loewe SS24

What's more, burgundy is undeniably the colour of the season, described by H! Fashion's Chloe Gallacher as: "the colour on everyone’s lips" for autumn 2024. "As the deeper-hued iteration of last season’s cherry red, we’re welcoming it with open arms as it slots perfectly into our heavy wardrobe."

As always, Princess Kate has proven exactly why she's one of the globe's most coveted style icons.