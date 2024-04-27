Prince William and Princess Kate's iconic royal wedding – best photos and memorable moments

The world seemingly ground to a halt to witness the Prince and Princess of Wales' historic wedding on 29 April 2011, from the 200 fans who gathered outside Westminster Abbey to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds, to the 2,000 guests inside witnessing the nuptials and the 22 million TV viewers.

As well as fans, close friends and family gathered in London in their droves to support the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Among them was Kate's bridesmaid and sister Pippa Middleton, who caused a stir in her gorgeous bridal white gown, and Prince Harry, who appeared to be William's best man, but later admitted in his book Spare that he was a public decoy for William's private friends James Meade and Thomas van Straubenzee.

On Prince William and Kate's (nee Middleton) 13th wedding anniversary, join us as we look back at the best photos of the bride's two regal wedding dresses, the couple's rule-breaking kiss and more…

© Getty Bridesmaid Pippa Middleton Maid of honour Pippa Middleton kept her eyes on the page boys and flower girls, which included Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Eliza Lopes, Grace van Cutsem, Louise Windsor, Tom Pettifer and William Lowther-Pinkerton.

© Getty While she expected all eyes to remain on her sister, Pippa became an overnight sensation after stepping out in a figure-skimming satin bridesmaid dress with a cowl neckline by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – the same designer responsible for Kate's wedding dress.

© WPA Pool As well as looking after the bridal party, Pippa was also responsible for helping Kate with her nine-foot train.

© Getty The wedding dress Thought to have cost Carole and Michael Middleton £250,000, the bride's gown featured handmade lace created by the Royal School of Needlework and an ivory satin Victorian-inspired corset bodice which was "narrowed at the waist and padded at the hips", according to the Palace. It was finished with 58 organza-covered buttons and a skirt that "echoes an opening flower."

© Getty The wedding flowers Kate turned to Shane Connolly for her bridal bouquet, which consisted of a combination of the Middletons' and the royal family's favourite stems. The symbolic blooms included: lilies, for the return of happiness; hyacinths, for steady love; ivy, for fidelity and friendship; and myrtle, the emblem of matrimony. As tradition dictates, Kate's bridal bouquet was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior inside Westminster Abbey after the royal wedding ceremony.

© Getty William's outfit William looked dapper in his red Irish Guards uniform, his most senior military position, but it was not his first choice. He admitted his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was behind the decision. Journalist Robert Hardman told the MailOnline that William said: "I wanted to decide what to wear for the wedding. I was given a categorical: 'No, you’ll wear this!'"

© Getty Grand entrance Harry revealed his brother was "tipsy" the night before his wedding, and said he gave him a mint to mask the smell of rum as he made his way to Westminster Abbey for his ceremony. "When I went to collect him in the morning and he looked as if he hadn’t slept a wink. His face was gaunt, his eyes red," he wrote. However, William was all smiles as he waved to crowds alongside Prince Harry, who wore a black military uniform.

© Getty Fans got a first look at the bride as she made her way from The Goring Hotel to Westminster Abbey in the back of a Rolls Royce Phantom VI.

© WPA Pool Kate's father Michael Middleton looked every inch the proud father-of-the-bride as he walked her up the aisle, sharing a joke with William at the altar. According to lipreaders, the Prince reportedly joked to his father-in-law: "We were supposed to have just a small family affair."

© WPA Pool The vows The ceremony was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Dr Rowan Williams. In their vows, the couple promised to love one another for better or for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health, for as long as they both shall live. Following in the footsteps of Princess Diana, Kate did not promise to "obey" her husband like some outdated church services.

© Photo: Getty Images Wedding ring Prince William presented his bride with a ring made from Welsh gold, as is commonplace in the royal family.

© Kurt Krieger - Corbis Guest list The late Queen Elizabeth looked delightful in yellow as she entered the Abbey. William's grandmother opted for sunshine yellow, which she teamed with a cream bag and cream shoes.

© Brooks Kraft Princess Anne really went all out for this royal wedding. The Queen's daughter opted for a floral jacket and skirt combo. A flamboyant hat completed the look.

© Getty Perhaps the most memorable wedding guest outfits were from Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice who both wore elaborate headgear. Eugenie opted for a blue Vivienne Westwood dress with a feathered Philip Treacy fascinator, while her elder sister's sculptural Philip hat from the same milliner proved to be divisive among fans.

© Ian Gavan/GP Princess Charlene of Monaco looked effortlessly elegant in her pale grey coat dress, hat and heels.

© Martin Fraser Harry's ex Chelsy Davy was a vision in green, with her bold dress accentuating her golden tan.



© Getty Victoria Beckham, who was pregnant with daughter Harper at the time, wore a loose bump-skimming navy dress and skyscraper heels.

© Getty Afternoon reception The newlyweds took a quick trip in the 1902 State Landau carriage – the same one used by Prince Charles and Princess Diana on their wedding day – along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace while waving at the cheering crowds. 650 guests headed over to Buckingham Palace to continue the celebrations at a lunchtime reception hosted by William's late grandmother.

© WPA Pool The rule-breaking kiss The happy couple and their jubilant families took their places on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to see the crowds. Following a tradition started by William's parents, the royal couple delighted fans by kissing on the balcony. Due to the crowd's encouragement, the pair broke tradition and kissed again.

© Getty Kate tried to cheer up an unimpressed flower girl, five-year-old Grace Van Cutsem, who wasn’t used to so much noise. The little girl became one of the most famous figures from the wedding, earning her own meme.

© WPA Pool Evening reception Just 300 of the couple's closest friends and family were invited to the evening reception, which saw the bride, groom and their guests change into different clothes. Kate's second wedding dress featured a sweetheart neckline, an embellished belt and a satin A-line skirt, which she layered underneath a fluffy cardigan.

© Getty The bride and groom joined their guests in the Palace’s Ballroom for dinner, where Prince Harry made a speech. In his book Spare, Harry revealed his best man speech was a mix of entertaining and heartfelt. After brandishing a leathery ermine thong that one American fan had made from stoat, Harry became more serious and commented on their late mother Princess Diana, whom he said she would have loved to have celebrated with her eldest son.

