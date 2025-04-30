Victoria Beckham loves this skin-tight dress so much, she has it in three colours

As the saying goes, if you like something, buy it in every colour.

For Victoria Beckham, that couldn’t ring more true.

Never one to skimp on a glamorous ‘fit, no matter the occasion, the former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul clearly knows a good thing when she sees it, recently swapping out her signature oversized suiting styles for a more slim-fitting physique.

One dress currently on rotation in the mother of four’s opulent wardrobe is a midi variation of the famed Circle Detail Closed Back Gown from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham.

© @victoriabeckham She styled the figure-hugging option with matching shoes for her celebratory event

In the past week alone, VB has been spotted in both an icy blue and jet black option while on official icon business in Dubai.

On Monday, the 51-year-old took to her Instagram account to announce her foray into the UAE market, curating a capsule collection for luxury UAE-based e-commerce platform, Ounass. Posing for a photo in front of a selection of her self-designed bags, VB showed off her incredible figure in the skin-tight, long-sleeved midi dress.

© @victoriabeckham The black version is seriously sleek

Just days after her celebratory announcement, VB went back to the Ounass store to hold an intimate panel talk about fashion and entrepreneurship, turning heads in a black version of the same dress she wore days before.

Fans of the stylish mogul will recognise the stretch fabric dress from earlier in the year when she styled a black currant hued gown version to attend a State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace.

© @victoriabeckham The gown option also featured a long train

The dress, though slightly different to her recent midi options, still featured an eyelet style accent and ruching hip details to effortlessly shape her physique.

Though Victoria’s exact recent midi dresses aren’t on the brand's website at the minute (however, her full-length State Banquet gown is) the chances it drops in the very near future are higher than high, considering how obsessed her fan base is with the sleek style.

If ever in doubt, take cues from VB and get what you love in every colour.