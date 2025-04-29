Victoria Beckham just wore a figure-sculpting dress that would make the coolest wedding gown

If there’s one thing about Victoria Beckham, it’s that her silky dress collection is seriously unmatched.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul dressed to impress for an opulent dinner in Dubai on Monday night, styling a dreamy dove grey-toned dress that oozed cool-girl bridal glamour.

As the host for the evening, Victoria made sure to set the tone, styling the ‘Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress’ in the shade ‘Ice’ from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham.

© @victoriabeckham VB's dress for the night retails online for £990

The slinky drape dress made from 100% Crepe back satin fitted the 51-year-old style maven like a glove, the off-the-shoulder neckline falling perfectly to unveil her collarbone on one side.

For shoes, VB opted for a set of Kim Kardashian-approved transparent pointed-toe pumps- a bold design that added a certain edge to the elegant look.

© @victoriabeckham The former Spice Girl kept her makeup glowy for the event

To top everything off, the other of four scooped her brunette locks into a messy updo, letting a subtle face-framing tendril hang loose. For jewellery, Victoria kept things simple, only wearing her opulent wedding ring and a pair of diamond-encrusted earrings.

VB wore the decadent dress to celebrate her newest exclusive capsule collection with luxury UAE-based e-commerce platform, Ounass.

© @victoriabeckham Harper is the spitting image of her mother

Also in attendance for the occasion was Victoria and David’s 13-year-old daughter Harper, who matched her mother in a satin spaghetti strap dress in the same dreamy icy grey colour.

The new capsule collection marks VB’s first foray into the Middle East market, explaining on Instagram: “So excited to be here in Dubai to celebrate my capsule for @ounass! Coming here and seeing how Emirati women are wearing my clothes and making them their own brings me so much joy.”

With wedding season hot on our heels, finding the perfect dress to say “I do” in, or to wear as a bystander, remains a tricky task, but thankfully Victoria and her fashion empire have a plethora of options that are perfect for both.