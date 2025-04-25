Victoria Beckham's best ever mini skirt moments

There are many things worth celebrating Victoria Beckham for. Flawless design of course at the helm of her eponymous label, her incredible marriage to fellow superstar David Beckham and their super successful offspring.

And of course, her pop icon past at member of one of the best girl bands of all time, the Spice Girls. But today, we are focussing on her fashion hits. Those superstar moments where she wore one of our all-time favourite pieces - the mini skirt - with aplomb.

Once Posh Spice, now an undisputed queen of quiet luxury, Victoria has consistently wielded the mini skirt, not merely as a trend - but a statement of power, playfulness and poised femininity.

© GC Images Our Victoria Beckham spotted in Paris in 2024

From her early aughts pop-princess days in crystal-studded pleather, to her recent forays into structured tailoring and monochromatic minimalism, she's an undeniable mini skirt fan and we've rounded up her best ever looks for the perfect hit of summer outfit inspiration as the weather finally starts to play ball.

Victoria Beckham's best ever mini skirt looks:

1/ 9 © Getty Images The Brit Awards, 1997 Well we had to kick proceedings off with something iconic didn't we? While Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress may have taken up lots of the attention, we're crazy about Posh Spice's white leather two-piece, and this pose is undoubtedly iconic.

2/ 9 © PA Images via Getty Images Forever Album Launch, 2000 For true Spice Girls fans, this time period is a difficult one because Geri had flown the nest and the troupe was down to just four members. Luckily, Victoria's incredible (and unbelieveably low-waist) sequin mini skirt and sheer cropped shirt softens the blow.

3/ 9 © PA Images via Getty Images On MTV TRL, 2003 This is a special mini skirt appearance spotted during Victoria Beckham's quest for solo fame. On the press tour for her singles "Let Your Head Go/This Groove" she sported the perfect Y2K cargo mini skirt teamed with a racy lacy white top.

4/ 9 © FilmMagic At the World Cup, 2006 This is an iconic period in Victoria's life - the 2006 World Cup in Baden Baden where the WAGs dominated the headlines and VB's sexy ensembles captivated column inches all on their own. We're big fans of this mini skirt that takes the word micro to a whole new level.

5/ 9 © WireImage New York City, 2007 Ah, the Pob. The frankly iconic haircut that launched a thousand copycats. In its platinum blonde era, Posh was partial to a business-casual skirt, humungous sunglasses and of course, an Hermès bag.

6/ 9 © Getty Images New York City, 2011 Proving that way before anyone had uttered the words Mob Wife on TikTok, Victoria was already paving the way in a big fluffy coat, sky high heels and a sexy black mini skirt.

7/ 9 © Getty Images Somerset House, 2012 We find it hard to believe this picture was taken 13 years ago when this outfit looks fun and fresh even in 2025. The tangerine shade is perfection, and of how we do love a matchy-matchy two piece.

8/ 9 © DPA/AFP via Getty Images Munich, 2013 This is Posh Spice entering her Quiet Luxury, neat tailoring era. In signature black, perfectly fitting two-piece teamed with skyscraper heels and an elegant clutch bag. Heaven.