Victoria Beckham's best mini skirt moments
Digital Cover fashion-trends© FilmMagic

Victoria Beckham's best ever mini skirt moments

The pop icon and fashion designer has always loved a micro mini - take a look at her best outfits  

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
There are many things worth celebrating Victoria Beckham for. Flawless design of course at the helm of her eponymous label, her incredible marriage to fellow superstar David Beckham and their super successful offspring.

And of course, her pop icon past at member of one of the best girl bands of all time, the Spice Girls. But today, we are focussing on her fashion hits. Those superstar moments where she wore one of our all-time favourite pieces - the mini skirt - with aplomb. 

Once Posh Spice, now an undisputed queen of quiet luxury, Victoria has consistently wielded the mini skirt, not merely as a trend - but a statement of power, playfulness and poised femininity.

Our Victoria Beckham spotted in Paris in 2024 wearing a black mini dress, black leather neck scarf and sunglasses. © GC Images
Our Victoria Beckham spotted in Paris in 2024

From her early aughts pop-princess days in crystal-studded pleather, to her recent forays into structured tailoring and monochromatic minimalism, she's an undeniable mini skirt fan and we've rounded up her best ever looks for the perfect hit of summer outfit inspiration as the weather finally starts to play ball. 

Victoria Beckham's best ever mini skirt looks:

1/9

Victoria Beckham poses on stage in a white bikini top and matching micro mini skirt© Getty Images

The Brit Awards, 1997

Well we had to kick proceedings off with something iconic didn't we? While Geri Halliwell's Union Jack dress may have taken up lots of the attention, we're crazy about Posh Spice's  white leather two-piece, and this pose is undoubtedly iconic. 

2/9

Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton pose on a red carpet. Victoria wears a green sheer crop shirt, bikini top and low-waist pink and green sequin skirt. © PA Images via Getty Images

Forever Album Launch, 2000

For true Spice Girls fans, this time period is a difficult one because Geri had flown the nest and the troupe was down to just four members.

Luckily, Victoria's incredible (and unbelieveably low-waist) sequin mini skirt and sheer cropped shirt softens the blow. 

3/9

Victoria Beckham wears a brown mini skirt, white lace up top and black blazer while singing on stage© PA Images via Getty Images

On MTV TRL, 2003

This is a special mini skirt appearance spotted during Victoria Beckham's quest for solo fame. On the press tour for her singles "Let Your Head Go/This Groove" she sported the perfect Y2K cargo mini skirt teamed with a racy lacy white top. 

4/9

Victoria Beckham walks through a crowd in a tartan mini skirt teamed with sky high black lace up heels and a black vest top© FilmMagic

At the World Cup, 2006

This is an iconic period in Victoria's life - the 2006 World Cup in Baden Baden where the WAGs dominated the headlines and VB's sexy ensembles captivated column inches all on their own. 

We're big fans of this mini skirt that takes the word micro to a whole new level. 

5/9

Victoria Beckham wears a black pencil mini skirt, black heels and a white cape sleeve top. She pairs the look with sunglasses and an Hermes bag. © WireImage

New York City, 2007

Ah, the Pob. The frankly iconic haircut that launched a thousand copycats. In its platinum blonde era, Posh was partial to a business-casual skirt, humungous sunglasses and of course, an Hermès bag. 

6/9

Victoria Beckham wears a fluffy brown coat, black mini skirt, tights and heels paired with sunglasses and a black leather bag over her shoulder. © Getty Images

New York City, 2011

Proving that way before anyone had uttered the words Mob Wife on TikTok, Victoria was already paving the way in a big fluffy coat, sky high heels and a sexy black mini skirt.

7/9

Victoria Beckham poses in a sumptuous room wearing a tangerine orange cropped jacket and mini skirt, teamed with a black shirt and black peep toe ankle boots. © Getty Images

Somerset House, 2012

We find it hard to believe this picture was taken 13 years ago when this outfit looks fun and fresh even in 2025. The tangerine shade is perfection, and of how we do love a matchy-matchy two piece. 

8/9

Victoria Beckham poses in front of a backing board at an event wearing a black coat and matching mini dress, paired with black heels. © DPA/AFP via Getty Images

Munich, 2013

This is Posh Spice entering her Quiet Luxury, neat tailoring era. In signature black, perfectly fitting two-piece teamed with skyscraper heels and an elegant clutch bag. Heaven.

9/9

Victoria Beckham in Paris wearing a black silk mini skirt with lace trim, teamed with a cream shirt with tie neck detail, black tights and black high heels. © GC Images

Paris, 2022

Of course, the last entry in our gallery is dedicated to a mini skirt of Victoria Beckham's own label. Worn to not one but two events that year, this silk mini skirt with a lace trim is a timeless classic that would look equally glorious teamed with a bright knit. 

