Victoria Beckham, Harper Beckham and Kim Turnbull all wore matching silky maxi dresses to celebrate a milestone moment 

If your mother or mother-in-law-to-be was Victoria Beckham, we have a sneaky suspicion that you too might take style cues from the former Spice Girl turned fashion mogul.

Known for her impeccably chic style for both opulent occasions and the everyday mundane, VB is a household name in the style sphere, influencing a world of fashion obsessives who favour impeccable tailoring.

This past weekend, the 50-year-old It-Brit went all out to celebrate her famous footballer husband David Beckham's upcoming birthday bash in Miami, donning a quintessentially VB silky maxi dress - a style so dreamy both her daughter Harper and son Romeo’s DJ girlfriend Kim Turnbull also decided to sport for the occasion.

© Instagram Victoria's slinky gown gave major 'cool-girl bride' vibes

Victoria’s slinky silk dress in question was likely from her namesake label, Victoria Beckham, and looks to be a one-of-a-kind update of her famous Cami Floor-Length Dress. Featuring thin spaghetti straps, a subtle plunging v-neckline and ruching detail on one hip, the glamorous gown fitted the mother of four like an absolute glove.

© @victoriabeckham Each dress was made in a dreamy subtle tone

As for Harper, Victoria and David's 13-year-old daughter, she mimicked her incredibly stylish mother for the evening, opting for a long scoop-neck silky maxi in a deep khaki colour. Like Victoria’s dress, Harper's exact style isn’t on the fashion house's website, leading fans to believe it was custom-made for the youngest Beckham sibling.

© @romeobeckham Kim added a burgundy clutch bag to complete her look

Kim Turnball, who is currently dating the middle Beckham son, Romeo, was in attendance for the birthday bash. For the opulent occasion, Kim opted for a dreamy matcha green version of the Cami Floor-Length Dress from VB’s fashion line, styling it with a slick-backed ponytail and selection of gold jewellery.

Long silky dresses with impeccable tailoring have long been a favourite for Victoria, so it’s only right that the women in her family love the style equally. Elegant, simple and overly flattering, Victoria, Harper and Kim perfected the matching trend whilst still maintaining an element of personal style.