Millie Bobby Brown's affordable Zara corset mini dress is spring style staple

When it comes to cute spring/summer dresses, Millie Bobby Brown's wardrobe is filled to the brim.
From floaty florals to her almost sold-out white cotton option from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills Fashion, when it comes to seasonal dressing, the Stranger Things star knows a good mini dress when she sees one.
Though it’s rare to see the 21-year-old wearing a brand that isn’t her own, her most recent Instagram post heroes everyone's favourite high street label, Zara.
Posing in a kitchen, taking a hydrating swig of Essentia Water, Millie made a strong case for fashion's beloved corset style, donning a grey-toned bustier corset mini dress.
To complete the warm weather look, Millie scooped her long brunette locks up into a high ponytail and added a set of large silver metal hoop earrings. For a final touch, she wore a dainty diamond pendant necklace around her neck.
Unfortunately for those of us obsessed with the actress' style, the exact dress is actually from a previous season, however, it is available for resale through platforms like Vinted and eBay and is selling for around £40.
Back when the dress was first introduced into stores late last year, style lovers and internet It-girls went crazy for the style, many content creators took to TikTok to show off the flattering silhouette in the changing room.
Though we might not be able to buy Millie’s exact corset option brand new, the Enola Holmes actress has made it abundantly clear that she’s a big fan of the corset aesthetic, creating a few similar dress options under her own label which are actually on sale now.
A particular favourite in the H! Fashion office is the ‘Sweet Solstice Linen Fit & Flare Dress’ which features a body-hugging top and gathered waist or the ‘Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress’ which Millie has worn on repeat over the past few months.