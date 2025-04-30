Millie Bobby Brown's affordable Zara corset mini dress is spring style staple

When it comes to cute spring/summer dresses, Millie Bobby Brown's wardrobe is filled to the brim.

From floaty florals to her almost sold-out white cotton option from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills Fashion, when it comes to seasonal dressing, the Stranger Things star knows a good mini dress when she sees one.

Though it’s rare to see the 21-year-old wearing a brand that isn’t her own, her most recent Instagram post heroes everyone's favourite high street label, Zara.

© @milliebobbybrown The classic style is elegant and on trend for SS25

Posing in a kitchen, taking a hydrating swig of Essentia Water, Millie made a strong case for fashion's beloved corset style, donning a grey-toned bustier corset mini dress.

To complete the warm weather look, Millie scooped her long brunette locks up into a high ponytail and added a set of large silver metal hoop earrings. For a final touch, she wore a dainty diamond pendant necklace around her neck.

Unfortunately for those of us obsessed with the actress' style, the exact dress is actually from a previous season, however, it is available for resale through platforms like Vinted and eBay and is selling for around £40.

Back when the dress was first introduced into stores late last year, style lovers and internet It-girls went crazy for the style, many content creators took to TikTok to show off the flattering silhouette in the changing room.

© @milliebobbybrown The 'Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress' is currently on sale for £40

Though we might not be able to buy Millie’s exact corset option brand new, the Enola Holmes actress has made it abundantly clear that she’s a big fan of the corset aesthetic, creating a few similar dress options under her own label which are actually on sale now.

A particular favourite in the H! Fashion office is the ‘Sweet Solstice Linen Fit & Flare Dress’ which features a body-hugging top and gathered waist or the ‘Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress’ which Millie has worn on repeat over the past few months.