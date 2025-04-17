Millie Bobby Brown's cherry leopard bikini is our favourite swimwear of 2025 so far

Right now, Instagram feeds are celebrity swimwear galore.

As we head towards the summer season, the fashion set is inspiring our SS25 holiday wardrobe with their sunny snaps and warm weather-ready outfits.

Millie Bobby Brown is the latest It-girl to bring a fresh bikini style to our attention, and it might just be our favourite so far.

The Stranger Things actress shared a video via her wellness brand account, Florence By Mills, sharing her "beach babe essential" which happens to be the "coastal chic hair & body mist" from her collection.

© @florencebymills Millie posed in the cutest leopard-print cherry bikini

Millie posed somewhere far hotter and sunnier than London right now, wearing the coolest leopard print triangle bikini top, adorned with cherry print.

"Thought cherry print was a fleeting 2024 pattern trend? Think again," said H! Fashion's Orion Scott, after supermodel Emily Ratajkowski also added the flirty, fruity pattern to her 2025 swimwear agenda. "Positioning the kitsch print as 2025’s most notable design, the model, author and fashion icon proved just how versatile the cutesy motif can be, styling an adorable cherry-adorned itsy bitsy bikini for a day at the beach."

Of course, animal print has remained one of fashion's favourite maximalist movements over recent years, and Millie just proved that it's also a style to be had on the beach as well as when strolling through the streets of London.

She paired her 90s-coded look with a pair of Jennifer Lopez-approved oversized aviator sunglasses and the cutest silver and pearl statement earrings set in a butterfly silhouette.

She's been influencing our swimwear agenda the entire year. Last month, Millie oozed beachside elegance in a blue and white bohemian-style bikini from Banahot, paired with a set of flowing geometric print mini shorts.

© @milliebobbybrown Patterned swimwear is her 2025 go-to

Also in her statement bikini wardrobe, she stunned in a Brazil-themed bikini by the affordable British brand Jaded London. She wore the 'Amarela' laced edge halter neck bikini top - a yellow bikini with green eyelet detailing, paired with matching yellow thong bottoms featuring green straps and 'Brasil' written on the front.

In need of beachside style inspo this season? Look no further than Millie...