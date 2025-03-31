Jennifer Coolidge’s best fashion moments: Behind the enduring appeal of the actress' bombshell style

Ah, Jennifer Coolidge, the undisputed icon of the silver screen and the red carpet. Utterly hilarious, bombastic in her approach to glamour and a joy to behold every time she pops up on our screens.

Millennials will testify that she had a huge part in their childhood, starring in the (poorly aged, but classic nonetheless) teen movie American Pie as Stifler’s Mom forever altering the brain chemistry of teenage boys in the late 90s and early 00s.

Roles in Legally Blonde and The Cinderella Story cemented her as a certified Y2K legend.

The Emmy award winning actress is so beloved because of her acting chops no doubt, but also the confident way in which she approaches red carpet events, infusing everything with a sense of playfulness.

© Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler's Mom in American Pie, 1999

Sometimes Hollywood stars have a tendency to suck the fun out of everything, but joyous characters like Jennifer Coolidge, Kieran Culkin and Keke Palmer for example, make us wish we were famous just so we could go for a drink with them.

We were thrilled when White Lotus Series 1 rightfully rocketed her back into the peak of public consciousness and have thoroughly enjoyed her red carpet appearances since.

© FilmMagic Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Shotgun Wedding premiere

Looking back, it’s clear to see that Jennifer’s sense of style has always been cohesive, putting sex appeal in the front seat and prioritising clean, tight silhouettes over fussy prints and colours. She often works with stylist Gaelle Paul, whose other clients include fellow bombshells Sofia Vergara and Adele.

Let’s take a look back at Jennifer Coolidge's best red carpet looks ever.

Jennifer Coolidge's best red carpet looks ever:

1/ 11 © FilmMagic A Minecraft Movie premiere, 2025 For the Leicester Square premiere of her latest movie, Jennifer opted for classic black with devoré detailing, plus classic Hollywood bombshell waves.

2/ 11 © WireImage Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2024 For the Oscars event, Jennifer plumped for a black fishnet, sequin dress with extra bouffant hair to boot.

3/ 11 © FilmMagic Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2023 A round of applause for Jennifer's stylist Gaelle Paul here for this simple silhouette and perfect accessories. The headband? We're obsessed.

4/ 11 © NBC via Getty Images Primetime Emmys, 2022 Jennifer doesn't often opt for a print, but when she does, ooft she makes it mighty. This green and gold glittering number is almost mermaid-esque and fit for an award winner.

5/ 11 © Getty Images, The White Lotus Premiere, 2021 Wearing a very White Lotus coded leopard print maxi kaftan for the series 1 premiere in California.

6/ 11 © Corbis via Getty Images American Reunion Premiere, 2012 Jennifer Coolidge is a woman who knows her colour palette, and this dreamy lilac-meets-pink lace pencil dress looks perfection against her buttery blonde hair and California tan.

7/ 11 © FilmMagic Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans, 2009 File this under Jennifer Coolidge classics, lacy detailing in a monochrome palette and a classic shape. Perfection.

8/ 11 © WireImage American Wedding Premiere, 2003 Putting this gallery together is a reminder of just how many American Pie movies they pumped out of the franchise. Thank god for Jennifer and this outrageously sexy cream strappy dress worn with super sparkling jewellery.

9/ 11 © Getty Images Women Vs. Men Premiere, 2002 Ok, we're calling it, this is our favourite look of the bunch. Jennifer was born to wear icy-blue and the Y2K pointless-yet-gorgeous scarf is a cracking accessory that we want to bring back to the spotlight asap.

10/ 11 © Ron Galella Collection via Getty American Pie 2 Premiere, 2001 For Jennifer's second outing as Stifler's Mom, bodycon lace and bedazzled accessories was surely the only option...