Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The enduring appeal of Jennifer Coolidge’s bombshell style
Subscribe
The enduring appeal of Jennifer Coolidge’s bombshell style
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Jennifer Coolidge’s best fashion moments: Behind the enduring appeal of the actress' bombshell style

The A Minecraft Movie and White Lotus actress has always had an unapologetically sexy approach to the red carpet

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ah, Jennifer Coolidge, the undisputed icon of the silver screen and the red carpet. Utterly hilarious, bombastic in her approach to glamour and a joy to behold every time she pops up on our screens.

Millennials will testify that she had a huge part in their childhood, starring in the (poorly aged, but classic nonetheless) teen movie American Pie as Stifler’s Mom forever altering the brain chemistry of teenage boys in the late 90s and early 00s. 

Roles in Legally Blonde and The Cinderella Story cemented her as a certified Y2K legend.

The Emmy award winning actress is so beloved because of her acting chops no doubt, but also the confident way in which she approaches red carpet events, infusing everything with a sense of playfulness. 

Jennifer Coolidge appearing as Stifler's Mom in American Pie, 1999 wearing a blue shift dress and black high heels, holding a drink of whiskey© Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge as Stifler's Mom in American Pie, 1999

Sometimes Hollywood stars have a tendency to suck the fun out of everything, but joyous characters like Jennifer Coolidge, Kieran Culkin and Keke Palmer for example, make us wish we were famous just so we could go for a drink with them.

We were thrilled when White Lotus Series 1 rightfully rocketed her back into the peak of public consciousness and have thoroughly enjoyed her red carpet appearances since. 

Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Shotgun Wedding premiere. She is wearing a black knee length dress and high heels and is joyfully raising her hands above her head and smiling widely.© FilmMagic
Jennifer Coolidge arrives at the Shotgun Wedding premiere

Looking back, it’s clear to see that Jennifer’s sense of style has always been cohesive, putting sex appeal in the front seat and prioritising clean, tight silhouettes over fussy prints and colours. She often works with stylist Gaelle Paul, whose other clients include fellow bombshells Sofia Vergara and Adele.

Let’s take a look back at Jennifer Coolidge's best red carpet looks ever.

Jennifer Coolidge's best red carpet looks ever:

1/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a black maxi dress, belted at the waist with black peep toe shoes.© FilmMagic

A Minecraft Movie premiere, 2025

For the Leicester Square premiere of her latest movie, Jennifer opted for classic black with devoré detailing, plus classic Hollywood bombshell waves.

2/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a black long sleeve maxi dress in black sequin fishnet, with black closed-toe heels and a black top-handle handbag.© WireImage

Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2024

For the Oscars event, Jennifer plumped for a black fishnet, sequin dress with extra bouffant hair to boot. 

3/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a slinky black maxi dress on the red carpet with ablack clutch bag and black Alice band in her hair. © FilmMagic

Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2023

A round of applause for Jennifer's stylist Gaelle Paul here for this simple silhouette and perfect accessories. The headband? We're obsessed.

4/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears an odd the shoulder full length green and gold dress with train detail© NBC via Getty Images

Primetime Emmys, 2022

Jennifer doesn't often opt for a print, but when she does, ooft she makes it mighty. This green and gold glittering number is almost mermaid-esque and fit for an award winner. 

5/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a full length leopard print dress with floaty sleeves and a belt at the waist © Getty Images,

The White Lotus Premiere, 2021

Wearing a very White Lotus coded leopard print maxi kaftan for the series 1 premiere in California. 

6/11

Jennifer Coolidge stands on the red carpet wearing a strapless lilac lace pencil dress with strappy sandals© Corbis via Getty Images

American Reunion Premiere, 2012

Jennifer Coolidge is a woman who knows her colour palette, and this dreamy lilac-meets-pink lace pencil dress looks perfection against her buttery blonde hair and California tan. 

7/11

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans, 2009© FilmMagic

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans, 2009

File this under Jennifer Coolidge classics, lacy detailing in a monochrome palette and a classic shape. Perfection. 

8/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a tight cream fitted dress with gold accessories on the red carpet© WireImage

American Wedding Premiere, 2003

Putting this gallery together is a reminder of just how many American Pie movies they pumped out of the franchise. Thank god for Jennifer and this outrageously sexy cream strappy dress worn with super sparkling jewellery. 

9/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears an icy blue pencil dress, with matching scarf on the red carpet© Getty Images

Women Vs. Men Premiere, 2002

Ok, we're calling it, this is our favourite look of the bunch. Jennifer was born to wear icy-blue and the Y2K pointless-yet-gorgeous scarf is a cracking accessory that we want to bring back to the spotlight asap. 

10/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a black and silver lace dress, with bejewelled high heels on the red carpet© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

American Pie 2 Premiere, 2001

For Jennifer's second outing as Stifler's Mom, bodycon lace and bedazzled accessories was surely the only option... 

11/11

Jennifer Coolidge wears a teal knee length dress with tie neck detail at a party© Getty Images

Best In Show Premiere, 2000

Our first glimpse of Jennifer on the red carpet already speaks volumes of what the decades that followed would have in store. Pencil length body con dress, check. Scarf detailing, check. High heels, naturally.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More