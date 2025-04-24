Zodiac Gift Guide: Best gifts for Taurus 2025

Gird your loins because it’s officially Taurus season - and these bull-headed star signs are surprisingly hard to shop for.

With a penchant for luxury, a Taurus will always go for quality over flash. Think artisanal picks, plush blankets, scented candles, or anything that feels luxurious and indulgent.

An earth sign ruled by Venus, Taurus are known for being grounded, loyal, and sensual. They value stability, comfort, and beauty, often enjoying life’s finer pleasures - think cosy spaces, really good food, and soft textures. They’re creatures of habit who appreciate routine and reliability, but can be stubborn once they’ve made up their minds.

As for beauty, nothing will tickle a Taurus quite like a touch of Augustinus Bader, Elemis, La Prairie or La Mer. Taurus value routine, discipline and regularity, meaning they’re more likely to find a high end beauty pick and stick with it for life.

Luxury loving Taureans including Adele, Gal Gadot, Sabrina Carpenter, Lizzo and - all style connoisseurs in their own right.

Discover the best picks for tour favourite Taurus below and treat your diligent, down-to-earth comrade to a gift they'll cherish forever.

Best gifts for Taurus 2025:



Re-Edition 1995 Chaîne Re-Nylon Tote Bag Prada The Prada Re-Edition 1995 Chaîne Re-Nylon petite tote bag is an ideal gift for a Taurus, blending timeless elegance with practicality. Crafted from sustainable Re-Nylon and featuring plush quilting, it resonates with Taurus' appreciation for luxury and comfort. Plus, that colour? Perfection.

£1,670.00 AT PRADA

Zodiac Taurus Necklace The Diamond Store A classic zodiac-themed pendant makes for a highly thoughtful gift for a Taurus, embodying their love for beauty and meaning. Its lab-grown diamond constellation aligns with their appreciation for luxury and sustainability. Crafted with enduring materials, this glimmering gem reflects Taurus' steadfast nature and desire for lasting elegance. £199.00 AT THE DIAMOND STORE

Lace-up Leather Shoes Acne Studios Crafted from calf and lamb leather, Acne Studio's wearable kicks feature a denim-inspired print and unique lacing, reflecting Taurus' appreciation for quality and distinctive style. Practical and luxurious in equal measure, they are set to delight the trendiest Taurus in town.

£460.00 AT ACNE STUDIOS

Terry Hooded Bathrobe Tekla Taurus signs love to snuggle in sophistication, hence why Tekla's plush dressing robe is a surefire hit. Crafted from heavyweight organic cotton terry cloth, it promises both softness and absorbency. The oversized, unisex fit and elegant shawl collar provide comfort and style, while the Venice colourway's pale pink stripes on a dark pink base add a touch of refined charm.

£200.00 AT TEKLA

Florist Uniform Tee Geordie Campbell* British Boy Defined by their grounded energy, Taurus signs are earthy by nature. Hence why the 'Florist' tee by one-to-watch designer Geordie Campbell* British Boy is bang on the money. Featuring a cursive print on front and classic tyre print on back, this garment combines luxury construction with a deep appreciation for the natural world. £42.00 AT GEORDIE CAMPBELL* BRITISH BOY

The Rich Eye Cream Augustinus Bader Did we mention that these stubborn signs love luxury? Infused with TFC8 technology, Augustinus Bader's beloved eye cream deeply nourishes, firms, and smooths the eye area, aligning with Taurus' love for comfort and refinement. A special beauty buy for those needing to reinvigorate their skincare routine. £160.00 AT SPACE NK

Charlotte Bra Edge o' Beyond Despite being famously strong-minded, Taurus is a highly sensual sign. The Charlotte Bra by Edge o’ Beyond offers elegance, comfort and romance - ideal for those needing to zhuzh their lingerie archive. The garment's 24-karat gold-plated hardware adds a touch of opulence, making it a perfect choice for those who value indulgent, enduring pieces. £185.00 AT EDGE O' BEYOND

Textura Mimosa Loewe Scented Candle Loewe Create a serene atmosphere at home with a helping hand from Loewe. The brand's candles are hot property among the cool-girl crowd, treasure for their enchanting aromas and luxury branding that any Taurus will cherish. £125.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Deco Birthstone Globe Bracelet Edge of Ember A failsafe choice for those with a May birthday, Edge of Ember's beautiful emerald dotted jewel boasts a vintage-inspired birthstone and a classic gold chain construction. Playful yet minimalist, the gem will add a touch of spring sparkle to nay everyday look. £135.00 AT EDGE OF EMBER

The Lily Bouquet Silk Scarf Emily Carter Delightfully elegant and practical, this beautiful silk scarf by Emily Carter is the perfect pick for your favourite Taurus. Crafted in England from high-quality silk twill, it features hand-rolled edges and a thick border, reflecting the designer's signature blend of natural history and surrealist design. £195.00 AT EMILY CARTER LONDON

How we chose:

Style : We've chosen each item with Taurus, and their logical, luxury-loving characters in mind.

: We've chosen each item with Taurus, and their logical, luxury-loving characters in mind. Price: Although this practical earth sign loves a high price tag, we've included an array of picks from high street to high fashion brands.

