The best Met Gala jewellery looks of all time
The best Met Gala jewellery looks of all time

The Met Gala isn't just about the outfits...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
We're officially just days out from the First Monday in May and you can almost feel the fashion fanatics excitement in the air.

Coined fashion's most anticipated annual spectacle, this year, just like every other year will see the world's most fashionable, famous and fresh faces take to the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, donning custom-made gowns, eccentric ensembles and everything in between. 

Aside from the stellar ensembles, dreamy glam and power couple debuts, the Met Gala is also an event that sees some of the world's most expensive, rare and precious jewellery pieces, displayed on the necks, ears and arms of the world's most notable names. 

As we wait in anticipation for Monday's event, we round up the best jewellery looks that have ever taken to the Met Gala red carpet.

Dua Lipa attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" © Getty

Dua Lipa, 2023

The British songstress decided on an opulent Tiffany & Co. Legendary Diamond necklace consisting of over 100 carats for last years event. 

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"© Getty

Rihanna, 2023

A pregnant Rihanna donned a stack of pearls and diamonds from Bulgari's high jewellery collection last year. She paired her decedent stack with floral-shaped earrings and a pearl and diamond ear cuff.

Gigi Hadid attends the Met Gala in a mesh corset dress from Givenchy© Getty

Gigi Hadid, 2023

Model, mother and business mogul Gigi Hadid chose to accessorise her custom Givenchy with a lab-grown diamond necklace from New York jeweller Smiling Rock and a set of pearls.

Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art© Getty

Anne Hathaway, 2023

Anne Hathaway decided on a simple, yet striking Bulgari High Jewellery Monete necklace and bracelet set, both featuring a singular silver coin.

Amanda Seyfried attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art© Getty

Amanda Seyfried, 2023

It was hard to tell where Amanda Seyfried's Cartier necklace began and her custom Oscar de la Renta corsetted dress stopped.

Michaela Coel at the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023© Getty

Michaela Coel, 2023

Michaela Coel made a statement in a headpiece, earring and ring moment from handcrafted jewellery maker Emefa Cole.

Cardi B attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022© Getty

Cardi B, 2022

Cardi B opted for a custom Versace ensemble for the 2022 Met Gala. Her glitzy gold dress perfectly matched her excessive stack of Versace necklaces and Medusa motif earrings.

Lorde attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City© Getty

Lorde, 2021

Created by hand from thrifted antiques, Bode created a fully custom headdress to match Lorde's 2022 two-piece look.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019© Getty

Kim Kardashian, 2019

For the 2019 event, Kim Kardashian made her whole outfit a jewellery spectacle. Opting for a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress, dripping (literally) in hundreds of hand-adorned crystals. 

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019© Getty

JLo, 2019

Dripping in over 7 million pounds worth of Harry Winston diamonds, Jennifer Lopez made sure to make an entrance. She paired her dripping diamonds with a glitzy Versace gown and headpiece.

Model Winnie Harlow attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. © Getty

Winnie Harlow, 2018

Winne Harlow styled her custom Tommy Hilfiger corsetted ivory gown with a decadent diamond necklace, bracelets and rings all from Bulgari's High Jewellery collection.

Blake Lively attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016© Getty

Blake Lively, 2016

In 2016 Blake Lively paired her blush pink Burberry gown with a set of drop-down pink and diamond encrusted earrings. 

Rihanna attends the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015© Getty

Rihanna, 2015

Rihanna's iconic 2015 yellow gown and cape moment was accessorised to perfection with a stacked rose gold and diamond necklace from Cartier.

