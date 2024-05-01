The best Met Gala jewellery looks of all time

We're officially just days out from the First Monday in May and you can almost feel the fashion fanatics excitement in the air.

Coined fashion's most anticipated annual spectacle, this year, just like every other year will see the world's most fashionable, famous and fresh faces take to the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, donning custom-made gowns, eccentric ensembles and everything in between.

Aside from the stellar ensembles, dreamy glam and power couple debuts, the Met Gala is also an event that sees some of the world's most expensive, rare and precious jewellery pieces, displayed on the necks, ears and arms of the world's most notable names.

As we wait in anticipation for Monday's event, we round up the best jewellery looks that have ever taken to the Met Gala red carpet.

© Getty Dua Lipa, 2023 The British songstress decided on an opulent Tiffany & Co. Legendary Diamond necklace consisting of over 100 carats for last years event.

© Getty Rihanna, 2023 A pregnant Rihanna donned a stack of pearls and diamonds from Bulgari's high jewellery collection last year. She paired her decedent stack with floral-shaped earrings and a pearl and diamond ear cuff.

© Getty Gigi Hadid, 2023 Model, mother and business mogul Gigi Hadid chose to accessorise her custom Givenchy with a lab-grown diamond necklace from New York jeweller Smiling Rock and a set of pearls.

© Getty Anne Hathaway, 2023 Anne Hathaway decided on a simple, yet striking Bulgari High Jewellery Monete necklace and bracelet set, both featuring a singular silver coin.

© Getty Amanda Seyfried, 2023 It was hard to tell where Amanda Seyfried's Cartier necklace began and her custom Oscar de la Renta corsetted dress stopped.

© Getty Michaela Coel, 2023 Michaela Coel made a statement in a headpiece, earring and ring moment from handcrafted jewellery maker Emefa Cole.



© Getty Cardi B, 2022 Cardi B opted for a custom Versace ensemble for the 2022 Met Gala. Her glitzy gold dress perfectly matched her excessive stack of Versace necklaces and Medusa motif earrings.

© Getty Lorde, 2021 Created by hand from thrifted antiques, Bode created a fully custom headdress to match Lorde's 2022 two-piece look.

© Getty Kim Kardashian, 2019 For the 2019 event, Kim Kardashian made her whole outfit a jewellery spectacle. Opting for a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress, dripping (literally) in hundreds of hand-adorned crystals.

© Getty JLo, 2019 Dripping in over 7 million pounds worth of Harry Winston diamonds, Jennifer Lopez made sure to make an entrance. She paired her dripping diamonds with a glitzy Versace gown and headpiece.

© Getty Winnie Harlow, 2018 Winne Harlow styled her custom Tommy Hilfiger corsetted ivory gown with a decadent diamond necklace, bracelets and rings all from Bulgari's High Jewellery collection.

© Getty Blake Lively, 2016 In 2016 Blake Lively paired her blush pink Burberry gown with a set of drop-down pink and diamond encrusted earrings.