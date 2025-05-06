Good news Met Gala 2025 fans, the fashion marathon is far from over. After the flashbulbs dim on the red carpet, the real style playground begins - Manhattan’s ultra-exclusive after-parties.

This year’s Gala theme, 'Tailored For You,' in honour of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' brings razor-sharp suiting and impeccably crafted silhouettes to the steps of the Met. Co-chaired by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and, of course, Anna Wintour, the red carpet was a masterclass in precision dressing.

But once the official photos were taken and the exhibition doors closed, celebrities slipped into something a little less structured - and a lot more fun. Think deconstructed tuxedos, archival fashion with a twist, and daring late-night glam that kept the couture spirit alive, just with a splash of party-girl energy.

The after-party scene was where personalities really popped and risks were rewarded. Fashion darlings took the evening’s tailored theme and made it their own, turning every venue - from downtown lounges to penthouse fêtes - into a runway of rule-breaking, era-bending looks.

So if you thought the night peaked at the red carpet, think again. Scroll on for the most jaw-dropping, camera-ready after-party outfits that proved the Met Gala magic only gets stronger after dark…

The best Met Gala 2025 after-party looks...

1/ 3 © WWD via Getty Images Swanky Jerry At PUBLIC's 'Met Gala after party with Doechii and Janelle Monae' Swanky Jerry made a serious case for garden-party-meets-nightclub with a floral-embroidered white jacquard blazer worn over a deep emerald shirt. The piece popped with green sequin lotus motifs climbing across the fabric, styled against sharp black flared trousers. Oversized pearl-rimmed sunglasses, a black leather cap, and a structured box clutch added peak eccentricity. It was part poetic, part punk - and totally unforgettable.

2/ 3 © WWD via Getty Images Kamie Crawford Kamie Crawford kept it flirty and fierce in a ruched strapless mini dress with a voluminous bubble hem. The jet-black fabric hugged her figure while radiating drama with every movement. She paired it with sheer tights, pointed stilettos, and stacks of glossy bangles that added a sculptural touch. With bold eye makeup and loose, soft waves, the whole look struck a perfect balance between '80s glam and modern bombshell energy.