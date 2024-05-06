The best dressed stars on the 2024 Met Gala red carpet

The Met Gala 2024 is officially underway and some of our favourite famed faces are taking to the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps donning a series of stellar ensembles that fit within this year's The Garden of Time dress code and overarching Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme.

Every year the Met Gala is coined the fashion world's most anticipated event of the year, attracting the likes of Zendaya, Rihanna, Emily Blunt and Rita Ora, just to name a few.

This year the famous event will attract the eyes of millions from across the globe, all watching closely to see what their favourite stars and designers have been working on over the past few months.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the glitz and glam, straight from the Met Gala 2024 red carpet...

© Getty Gwendoline Christie Gwendoline Christie of course chose to wear a custom Maison Margiela ensemble. Pairing a striking red velvet gown with an organza black cape and a voluminous hairstyle, Gwendoline just proved exactly why we love this event so much.



© Getty Emma Chamberlain Queen of the social media sphere Emma Chamberlain has arrived in a sheer-lace strapless gown, complete with a floating cape and gloves.

© Getty Anna Wintour Co-chair of this year's Met Gala Anna Wintour has arrived in a sleek black velvet tuxedo coat fixed with yellow and red flowers. She paired the striking Loewe coat with a white floor-length dress from the same designer and a decadent necklace.



© Getty La La Anthony Donning a striking Alexander McQueen fitted black gown with a bold red ombre fishtail rose detailing, La La Anthony proved that the real key to Met Gala dressing is all in the way you style it. In this case, she paired a lace black longsleeve under her gown and decided on a diamante encrusted handbag to hold all the essentials.



© Getty Ashley Graham Ashley made florals for spring groundbreaking in an elegant black mesh sequin gown with a sheer shawl that extended into a flowing train from Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The dress featured a fitted bodice adorned with floral appliques.



© Dimitrios Kambouris Alexandra Michler Kopelman Alexandra’s dress featured a bouquet of red, orange, blue, and green roses scattered across white satin, giving it a fresh, springtime appeal. The bubble silhouette added a playful and voluminous look. She complimented her outfit with a chunky blue necklace that beautifully contrasted against the floral pattern of her dress.



© Getty Deborah Roberts Donning a v-neck bustier strapless gown, Deborah Roberts has dressed to impress. She paired her gown which is adorned with nature-scape sketches with a pair of green peep-toe heels and an ivy crown headpiece.

© Getty Lisa Love Lisa Love donned a long-sleeved black gown with a sleek and elegant design. She accessorised with dark, oversized sunglasses and a large, ornate ring on her left hand. The overall look is chic and refined, despite eschewing the theme.



© Getty Rachel Smith Rachel Smith has excelled at the Garden of Time dress code, donning a green and black one-shoulder gown adorned with leaves.

