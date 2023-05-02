Doja Cat transforms into Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette at the 2023 Met Gala

Fashion rulebreaker Doja Cat sent us over the edge with her feline-inspired Met Gala look, and we reckon that the late Karl Lagerfeld would very much approve. True to trailblazer form, the international rapper and singer made a major statement at the ball, stepping out at the industry's biggest night of the calendar wearing a look that made us do a double take.

Doja Cat paid a super playful tribute to the iconic fashion designer's beloved pet Choupette. Iconic behaviour if ever we saw it.

© Getty Doja Cat took the theme to the next level

Karl was extremely dedicated to his blue-cream tortie Birman cat, and she even provided him with some major inspiration - still to this day Choupette's likeness is featured on a number of pieces by Karl Lagerfeld's eponymous label.

Showing off her utmost dedication to the night's theme, Doja Cat donned a custom Oscar de la Renta ensemble which paid a direct homage to fashion's favourite feline. The 27-year-old wore a figure-hugging high-necked gown, adorned with the most exquisite embellishment. The lustrous white piece even featured quirky cat ear hood detailing alongside a frothy feather train.

© Getty Doja Cat paid homage to the late designer's beloved pet

The Say So singer also excelled in the beauty department, transforming into Choupette via a prosthetic tapered feline nose as well as super skinny elongated brows and, of course, a dramatic slick of cat eyeliner.

Met Gala theme 2023

This year's ball was infused with the spirit of late Karl Lagerfeld's legacy. The dress code honoured the legendary German-born designer's unique creative perspective, presenting guests with the opportunity to honour and celebrate his exceptional back catalogue.

Coinciding with the opening of Costume Institute's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' exhibition, New York's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art opened its doors to a wave of head-turning ensembles that captured the essence of the designer's noteworthy career.

