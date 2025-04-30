Sydney Sweeney just proved cowboy boots and 'no trousers' is the cool-girl outfit of the season 

If Aladdin's genie really existed, the first thing we'd wish for is Sydney Sweeney's impeccable wardrobe.

Granted, the blonde bombshell has the innate ability to make anything and everything look cool, but the pieces she wears are always fun, a little flirty and bang on trend for the current season.

Her latest look is no different. The 27-year-old has officially entered her cowboy era - and we’re so here for it

© @sydneysweeney Her boots and jacket combo put a festival spin on the 'no trousers' trend

Attending the Stagecoach music festival in Indio, California, the Euphoria actress served up the ultimate 2025 cowgirl look: a boxy biker jacket and embroidered cowboy boots with the illusion of wearing nothing underneath.

Equal parts rugged and refined, the ensemble proves Sydney knows how to master festival dressing with a flirty edge.

The no trousers trend is once again reigning supreme this season, with celebrities from Nicola Coughlan to Bella Hadid leaning into the daring aesthetic for summer 2025.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney attended the Stagecoach Music Festival in California

The trend first made waves, "with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show," says H! Fashion's Orion Scott.

"Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite, sported by the likes of Bella Hadid while out and about on the NYC streets, Kendall Jenner on her Instagram and most recently by Kristen Stewart while out and about in NYC and Victoria Beckham on her Instagram."

Sydney's festival fashion this season has been unrivalled, showing us multiple ways to style up cowboy boots. Also for Stagecoach, she oozed flirty-chic in. pair of frilly, feminine, layered lace bloomer shorts and a boho-chic, ruffled off-the-shoulder top, which she styled under a slim-fitting beige corset. Completing her vintage-inspired cool-girl look, she called on her trusty beige leather cowboy boots, a set of subtle cat-eye sunglasses and a simple diamond-embellished necklace.