Maya Jama's red latex catsuit might be her most daring look yet

Latex isn’t everyone’s cup of tea - but for Maya Jama, the futuristic fabric is her sartorial bread and butter.

The Love Island host rarely shies away from a statement-style moment, that much we know to be true. Yet, her most recent outfit offering may well take the biscuit for her boldest to date.

While filming a campaign for Rimmel London, a brand for whom she serves as an ambassador, the 30-year-old suited up in a wine-red catsuit crafted from latex. The all-in-one featured long sleeves, a high-rise necklace and a figure-sculpting design. A pair of matching knee-high boots added a space-age edge to her costume-inspired outfit.

The British host’s look was elevated by a straightened ‘do, complete with a sharply cropped fringe and glamorous beauty blend centering a bright red lip.

She captioned the post: “More fun to keep the original audio on the BTS On my Britney ish for new @rimmellondon Thrill seeker lip latex campaign & it’s my signature red lip.”

Maya’s look was no doubt inspired by the one and only Britney Spears. During her 2000 Oops!...I Did It Again music video, the singer sported a near-identical catsuit, paired with some black combat boots and a sleek, side-parted hairstyle.

The iconic clip is pure Y2K pop perfection. Set on a futuristic Mars-like planet, the video sees Britney playing a red-clad intergalactic siren, effortlessly captivating a lovestruck astronaut. After her striking latex moment, the beloved singer later switches to a white crop top with a sheer shrug and a metallic mini skirt, embodying the ultimate 2000s pop princess aesthetic which she helped to put on the map.

As for Maya’s next sartorial concoction? We can’t say, but if her brilliant Britney reference is anything to go by, we can be sure to expect Y2K excellence and nostalgic glam galore.