Maya Jama champions underwear as outwear in corseted party dress

Only Maya Jama could host a work ‘do at The Box. The prestigious Soho club is known for its provocative cabaret performances, opulent décor, and celebrity clientele, enticing A-listers through its door with the promise of unadulterated hedonism.

Treating her team to a night out at the humming London haunt, the Love Island host graced the popular hub, championing one of 2024’s hottest trends.

Maya went all-out on the underwear as outerwear front, slipping into an ivory satin corset dress featuring frothy layers of lace, ruffled trims, a bustier structure and a boned bodice.

She paired the daring garment with some sheer black tights, ensuring her barely-there look was fully winter-appropriate. A pair of point-toe heels in black oozed femme fatale flair.

Wearing her glossy raven locks down loose in a silky straightened manner, the British presenter gathered friends for a comedic TikTok, which showed off her outfit to perfection.

© Getty The Love Island host loves a corseted aesthetic

A polished makeup blend elevated her glamour-puss aesthetic, spanning a sleek winged eyeliner, a honied complexion and a glossy lip.

Many stars have looked to corsets as a means of reclaiming the female body. Spanning Madonna’s corsets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour bodysuits, wearing underwear as outerwear has come to represent sexual liberation for women, in turn leading stars such as Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Nicola Peltz Beckham to toy with the kittenish fad.

Back In the 16th century, tightly boned corsets became a staple of European fashion, shaping the female silhouette with restrictive structures. By the Victorian era, corsets came to symbolise elegance and societal norms, though often criticised for health concerns as they were rumoured to shift organs after prolonged wear.

Today, public pioneers including Maya are increasingly incorporating the beautiful pieces into their going-out wardrobes, marking a new era for feminist fashion.