Romeo Beckham just amped up his streetwear collection with a super rare pink hoodie

Romeo Beckham’s street style is unmatched.

Considering his family’s fashion DNA (here’s looking at you, Victoria) this comes as little surprise.

On Sunday, the middle Beckham brother took to social media to show off his latest look, which naturally came armed with a heavy-hitting dose of streetwear flair.

The 22-year-old layered up warm (a brave move considering the current May heatwave), sporting a pair of oversized cargo pants in a dark slate grey hue, paired with a matching backwards cap, white ankle socks and a large hoodie in a sweet shade of pale pink.

The jumper in question marked yet another rare sartorial addition to the former footballer’s wardrobe. Romeo donned the Ida Sply Pink Zip-Up Hoodie, a piece characterised by its pink colour and a silver-white ‘IDA.’

The garment has garnered hype status, selling out across secondhand retail platforms such as Grailed, Depop and eBay.

© @romeobeckham The model owns several statement hoodies

IDA, founded by Jordan Vickors, is a creative brand born from a transformative trip to Jamaica in 2021. Rooted in cultural storytelling, IDA blends fashion, art, and community, reflecting the founder’s personal journey and the lasting influence of mentor Virgil Abloh.

While highly exclusive (and hand to get a hold of), Romeo’s IDA hoodie doesn’t quite carry the same price tag as some of his other luxury garms.

A social media regular, the Balenciaga muse took to Instagram last month to share a selfie sporting the brand’s ‘Men's Basketball Series Hoodie,’ complete with a large fit, bold logo lettering and a deep violet hue. The piece, which retails at a staggering £1,150, is one of many designer streetwear pieces owned by David and Victoria’s style-savvy offspring.

Romeo sported the violet gem during a trip to Rome - where he posed in front of the world-famous Trevi Fountain. His look was topped off by his beloved oversized cargo pants in black, a baseball cap and white sneakers.