Romeo Beckham just wore the most bizarre shoe of 2025
Romeo Beckham is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 on February 27, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)© GC Images

Victoria and David's son showed off his fashion prowess during Milan fashion week in £650 mules

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The street style at Milan Fashion Week is always closely scrutinised. 

Fashion fans adore seeing what the coolest street stylers and biggest celebrities on the planet wear in the Italian fashion capital when they're not sitting on the front row watching the globe's biggest designers do what they do best.

The latest fashionista to take us by complete surprise is Romeo Beckham, who stepped out on Thursday wearing an outfit that combined cool-boy off-duty with high-designer drama, and his shoes are the wackiest pair we've seen during the entirety of fashion month so far.

Romeo Beckham stepped out during the Milan Fashion Week on Thursday

Victoria and David's son took to the streets of Milan wearing a cream-padded jacket from iconic skater boy streetwear label Stussy, a pair of Balenciaga tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper and a grey hat.

Completely contrasting his laid-back look, he paired the ensemble with Balenciaga's 'brown slippers Sunday' mules - a high fashion take on Birkenstock's cult-adored slip-on mules, featuring a brown suede design, a fluffy interior and the pièce de résistance: a grooved toe silhouette to trace the outline of a foot. 

He wore the most bizarre pair of suede Balenciaga mules

Whilst suede accessories are a fashion must-have this season, the bizarre, abstract design of Romeo's shoes are enough to make any fashion fanatic take a second look.

It's unsurprising that the budding fashion icon designed multiple pieces from the French, considering he is the brand's latest muse. Romeo's first foray into the world of runway modelling was during Balenciaga's SS25 show back in September 2024, where he walked the catwalk in a pin and blue striped t-shirt, low-rise jeans and oversized futuristic sunglasses.

He also starred in the brand’s latest campaign, set against a stormy Parisian backdrop and lensed by the one and only Juergen Teller. 

H! Fashion's Tania Leslau describes his street style as "a melting pot of inherited swagger. Vintage football shirts, slouchy tailoring, oversized knits and a splash of pearls form the foundation of his wardrobe, which has no doubt been influenced by the sartorial prowess of his parents."

