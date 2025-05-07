Romeo Beckham's girlfriend is the mirror image of mum Victoria in full-on 90s outfit

Romeo Beckham's stunning model girlfriend, Kim Turnball, always looks so chic! The couple often posts loved-up pictures of their union, and we love to see it.

Although we didn't see any official pictures of the model at David Beckham's 50th birthday bash, we did see a snapshot of the stylish pair two days later, wearing matching black outfits. "Magical weeks, Love you all @davidbeckham @victoriabeckham @cruzbeckham @kim_turnbull," the budding footballer wrote.

After a scroll through Kim's super stylish Instagram, we came across a fabulous picture of the brunette beauty wearing a deep green, slightly psychedelic dress in 2021. The spaghetti-trapped number looked gorgeous on the star, and she wore her hair tied back, with minimal makeup subtly highlighting her beauty and gold earrings.

We couldn't help but be reminded of a look that Victoria Beckham wore back in 1998 at the BRIT Awards that year.

© Getty Images Victoria at the Brit Awards in 1998

Whilst performing on stage as part of the Spice Girls, the mother-of-four wore a tight-fitted, strapless mini yellow and black dress. Although a different shade, it had the same psychedelic tone and bold, 90s style aesthetic.

Kim and Romeo's relationship

The stylish pair is believed to have met in 2023 and often share images of each other. On Valentine's Day this year, Balenciaga model Romeo shared a snap of his GF, and captioned the picture: "I love you so much."

© Instagram Romeo is super loved up with Kim

Kim has many strings to her bow. She not only has a keen interest in fashion, given her modelling career, but she is also a professional DJ. The 23-year-old effortlessly blends hip-hop, Afrobeat, Afro house, amapiano, and electronic music.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for 180 Kim is a DJ and model

DJing runs in the star's family, and Kim is the daughter of Alex Turnbull, a former hip-hop DJ who founded the music label Ronin Records. She's artistic too; her grandfather, William Turnbull, was a sculptor and painter, with some of his works having previously been featured in the Tate Gallery.

Modelling-wise, Kim has worked for some iconic brands, from Tommy Hilfiger to Rimmel London.

Who did Kim Turnball used to date?

Kim famously dated Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie. Back in 2017, the pair made a joint appearance in the front row at London Fashion Week.

© WireImage Kim used to date Rocco Ritchie, Madonna's son

Romeo, meanwhile, had a high-profile relationship with model Mia Regan and was in an on-off relationship for quite some time before ending their union for good last year.