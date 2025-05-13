Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's white dress wardrobe is perfect for every kind of bride-to-be
The stylish lawyer has a wardrobe filled with outfits perfect for saying "I do"

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Wedding season is officially within reach, and for those of you set to walk down the aisle and say “I do”, we can only hope you’ve got your outfits ( yes, plural) sorted. 

If the ensemble is yet to be decided, fear not, as the queen of sophistication and sleek chic dressing, Amal Clooney, has a wardrobe of white dresses perfect for a summer nuptial occasion. 

If we know anything about the British international human rights lawyer, it’s that her occasionware style game is seriously unmatched. 

Last year, she wore a butter-yellow Versace gown to attend the 81 Venice International Film Festival © Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im
Last year, she wore a butter-yellow Versace gown to attend the 81 Venice International Film Festival

Over the past decade or so, each and every occasion she’s attended has been accompanied by a powerdressing statement - whether it be for opulent award ceremonies, panel talks, dinner dates with her husband George and anything in between. 

As for her selection of white dresses, here are just a few that have the H! Fashion team's tick of approval for every kind of bride-to-be.

Amal Clooney attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City wearing a white sequin gown© WireImage

Her Classic Crystal-Covered Versace Gown

To attend the Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards, the ultra-chic lawyer called on Versace to dress her in an elegant, crystal-encrusted white gown. The simple silhouette is a fan favourite in the bridal realm as the classic cut suits every physique. Amal styled the train-adorned gown with a satin clutch bag and a set of drop diamond earrings, and a matching bracelet.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend a dinner to celebrate The Prince's Trust, hosted by Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on March 12, 2019 in London, England© Getty Images

Her One-Shoulder Sheer Sleeve Statement

For those on the hunt for something simple but with a twist, Amal's strapless white option she wore to attend The Prince's Trust in 2019, is just the ticket. The simple ruched bodice gown was made all the more elegant with the addition of a one-shoulder sleeve train made from sheer fabric. This ensemble combination would be perfect for brides wanting a dress they can reinvent throughout the night.

Amal Clooney seen out and about in Manhattan on April 24, 2019, in New York City wearing a sleek white midi dress© GC Images

Her Sleek Chic Midi

For brides tying the knot at a traditional town hall ceremony or wanting something classic and chic for their civil ceremony, a classic fitted midi dress is the epitome of It-Girl class. Amal's power dressing midi, which was accompanied by a matching blazer slung over her arm, is understated yet mesmerising. Though Amal paired the dress with a set of brown suede heels, a set of white satin pumps would tie the bridal look together. 

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England© WireImage

Her Strapless Sequin Moment

If having multiple outfits is a must for your big day (and so it should), something sparkly for the evening is a sure way to get the party started. In 2021, Amal decided on a strapless sequin option to attend the 65th BFI London Film Festival alongside her husband, George Clooney. The light-catching gown featured a structured bodice and subtle waist detailing, making it a timeless classic that could be easily worn to any wedding. 

