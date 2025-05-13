Amal Clooney's white dress wardrobe is perfect for every kind of bride-to-be

Wedding season is officially within reach, and for those of you set to walk down the aisle and say “I do”, we can only hope you’ve got your outfits ( yes, plural) sorted.

If the ensemble is yet to be decided, fear not, as the queen of sophistication and sleek chic dressing, Amal Clooney, has a wardrobe of white dresses perfect for a summer nuptial occasion.

If we know anything about the British international human rights lawyer, it’s that her occasionware style game is seriously unmatched.

© Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Im Last year, she wore a butter-yellow Versace gown to attend the 81 Venice International Film Festival

Over the past decade or so, each and every occasion she’s attended has been accompanied by a powerdressing statement - whether it be for opulent award ceremonies, panel talks, dinner dates with her husband George and anything in between.

As for her selection of white dresses, here are just a few that have the H! Fashion team's tick of approval for every kind of bride-to-be.

© WireImage Her Classic Crystal-Covered Versace Gown To attend the Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards, the ultra-chic lawyer called on Versace to dress her in an elegant, crystal-encrusted white gown. The simple silhouette is a fan favourite in the bridal realm as the classic cut suits every physique. Amal styled the train-adorned gown with a satin clutch bag and a set of drop diamond earrings, and a matching bracelet.



© Getty Images Her One-Shoulder Sheer Sleeve Statement For those on the hunt for something simple but with a twist, Amal's strapless white option she wore to attend The Prince's Trust in 2019, is just the ticket. The simple ruched bodice gown was made all the more elegant with the addition of a one-shoulder sleeve train made from sheer fabric. This ensemble combination would be perfect for brides wanting a dress they can reinvent throughout the night.

© GC Images Her Sleek Chic Midi For brides tying the knot at a traditional town hall ceremony or wanting something classic and chic for their civil ceremony, a classic fitted midi dress is the epitome of It-Girl class. Amal's power dressing midi, which was accompanied by a matching blazer slung over her arm, is understated yet mesmerising. Though Amal paired the dress with a set of brown suede heels, a set of white satin pumps would tie the bridal look together.