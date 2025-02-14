Amal Clooney’s forgotten mini dress is spring 2025’s biggest fashion trend

There's nothing we love more than finding sartorial inspiration from the fashion agendas of our favourite A-listers.

From new outfits to throwback classics, fashionistas from Victoria Beckham to Sienna Miller and the Princess of Wales never fail to refresh our shopping baskets with their longstanding iconic wardrobe choices.

The latest to do so is human rights lawyer and style icon Amal Clooney, who wore a stellar mini dress back in 2015, and the etheral colour is set to be a major fashion trend in 2025.

© Getty Images Amal stunned in a Roland Mouret mini

To the premiere of Our Brand Is Crisis in Hollywood, she stunned in a powder pink jacquard number by French fashion designer Roland Mouret, featuring a sleeveless design, an elegant square neckline and a structured skirt silhouette.

Whilst whimsical hues may not be groundbreaking for spring, airy, etheral pinks are set to take over fashion agendas in 2025.

© WireImage Her dress is bang on trend for SS25

Ferragamo, Erdem and Jason Wu sent models down the runway in preppy pops of pale pink.

© Getty Images Jason Wu SS25 © Getty Images Erdem SS25

The celebrity we've seen embracing this style the most recently is undoubtedly Ariana Grande, who embraced her Wicked character of Glinda during the live-action film's press tour.

From Giambattista Valli to Oscar de la Renta and Thom Browne, the American actress singlehandedly put powder pink on the map for SS25.

© WireImage Ariana Grande embraced the hue to embody the character of Glinda in Wicked

As always, Amal wore an outfit that was elegant, flirty and stood the test of the transcending trend cycle.

The most impressive part? George Clooney's wife doesn't even use a stylist. In an interview with Access before The Boys in The Boat premiere at the end of 2023, George gushed over his wife and said: “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs and I’m embarrassed,” he said. “You know my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”

The ultimate definition of a fashion powerhouse.