Amal Clooney’s mini shorts and knee-high boots combo is perfect for April 2025

Ah, April.

The month that puts a spring (pun intended) in our step thanks to brighter days and longer nights, gearing us up for the summer. However, those pesky rain showers never fail to dampen our parade (fine - enough puns for now...)

So, what does one wear during this in-between period that requires more warm-weather-esque outfits but with an extra little layer of warmth? Cue, Amal Clooney's wardrobe.

The human rights lawyer, wife of George Clooney and certified fashion icon has a wardrobe that stands the test of time, thanks to its versatility and levels of chic (and of course, the fact that fashion trends come back around rather regularly).

For this season, we're taking style cues from a look she wore in 2019, when stepping out in New York with her Hollywood heavyweight husband.

She oozed off-duty glamour in a black pleated skort - a pair of mini shorts with a skirt-style layer over the top.

Amal paired it with a cape coat for added warmth and the pièce de résistance - her stunning knee-high embellished suede Knee boots from Valentino, featuring a round toe, NYC strolling-appropriate small block heel and statement gold buckles.

For a pop of spring chic, she opted for a deep pink underlayer, a pair of round, oversized black sunglasses, and the cutest pastel pink floral drop earrings.

Pairing her short shorts with high-leg boots was the perfect transitional season ensemble for this season. Plus, pink has made its way to the top of the colour food chain again for 2025. From Anne Hathaway's pink tracksuit to Millie Bobby Brown's underwear and tights combo, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's matching layered pink nails, and Dua Lipa's 'sorbet striped' knitted two-piece, pops of pink in various shades have cemented their place as an SS25 go-to.

