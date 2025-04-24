Amal Clooney's best statement earrings to inspire your SS25 wishlist

Amal Clooney is one of the globe's most respected style muses.

The British lawyer, human rights activist and wife of George Clooney has perfected the balance between timeless and trendy, bringing her signature glamorous flair to every occasion, from the red carpet to her and her husband's luxurious hangout in Lake Como.

One thing the 47-year-old does particularly well is statement earrings.

The power of standout earrings knows no bounds, with the ability to instantly elevate an outfit and add personality. They're also perfect for necklines that may not require or suit a necklace, if maximum glamour is on the agenda.

Whether paired with a sleek updo or tumbling waves, they offer a super-easy way to transform even the simplest of looks. From bold avant-garde shapes to Old Hollywood diamond chandelier-like drops and classic cool-girl big old golds, statement earrings inject drama at any given moment.

Amal often turns to standout earrings to complement her elegant style - think oversized diamonds, cascading crystals, or sculptural coloured designs. Her choices effortlessly enhance her outfits, proving that picking the right pair can take an outfit to new levels of chic.

The best thing about Amal's pieces (along with the entirety of her wardrobe) is their ability to stand the test of the trend cycle.

See below some of Amal's best statement earrings to inspire your spring/summer wishlist

© Getty Images Conversation-starting colour In an elegant colour clashing moment, Amal paired her butter yellow one-shoulder dress with bold red dangled earrings at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

© Getty Images Pastel Glamour She was the epitome of elegance at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, pairing her sweeping lilac Atelier Versace gown, with one single pastel pink and pearl earring. The accessory perfectly complemented her Old Hollywood side-parted bob, oozing classic glamour with a contemporary twist.

© GC Images Showstopping Spikes The epitome of making a statement. At the 2018 Met Gala, she turned heads by choosing to wear trousers on the red carpet over a dress, in a mesmerising look designed by Richard Quinn. Amplifying her look, she opted for the coolest diamond tiered earrings, crafted with spike-shaped pieces.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Dazzling Diamond Drops Amal gave her luxe satin jumpsuit an added extra glamour with a pair of dazzling drop-style earrings, featuring cascading vertical strands of diamonds. The geometric design added the perfect modern yet timeless touch of elegance, complementing her glamorous, softly waved tresses.



© WireImage Swingin' Chandeliers in 2021, Amal dialled up the glamour in a stunning custom sequinned tube dress by 16Arlington. She paired it with effortlessly elegant, chandelier-style drop earrings featuring multiple tiers of pear-shaped diamonds. Did someone say 'Old Money'?



© GC Images Go Long! Forget 'the bigger the better,' Amal proved that the longer the better is the way forward when it comes to elegant earpieces. In 2023, she paired an etheral peach dress with romantic earrings with chain-like strands featuring teardrop-shaped pearls at the ends. This length is perfect for wearing when leaving hair down, ensuring your jewels don't get lost beneath your glamorous tresses.

© FilmMagic Chainlink Chic Pairing a classic black dress with a pair of statement diamond earrings is the ultimate recipe for an effortlessly elegant look. Amal paired her luxe Versace gown with a pair of architectural cascading earrings featuring white diamonds.

