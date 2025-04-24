Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Amal Clooney's best statement earrings to inspire your SS25 wishlist
Amal Clooney speaks onstage during the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney at Dolby Theatre on June 7, 2018 in Hollywood, California. 390011 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner)© Getty Images for Turner

The lawyer and wife of George Clooney's glamorous accessories arsenal is second to none

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Amal Clooney is one of the globe's most respected style muses.

The British lawyer, human rights activist and wife of George Clooney has perfected the balance between timeless and trendy, bringing her signature glamorous flair to every occasion, from the red carpet to her and her husband's luxurious hangout in Lake Como. 

One thing the 47-year-old does particularly well is statement earrings

The power of standout earrings knows no bounds, with the ability to instantly elevate an outfit and add personality. They're also perfect for necklines that may not require or suit a necklace, if maximum glamour is on the agenda. 

Whether paired with a sleek updo or tumbling waves, they offer a super-easy way to transform even the simplest of looks. From bold avant-garde shapes to Old Hollywood diamond chandelier-like drops and classic cool-girl big old golds, statement earrings inject drama at any given moment. 

Amal often turns to standout earrings to complement her elegant style - think oversized diamonds, cascading crystals, or sculptural coloured designs. Her choices effortlessly enhance her outfits, proving that picking the right pair can take an outfit to new levels of chic.

The best thing about Amal's pieces (along with the entirety of her wardrobe) is their ability to stand the test of the trend cycle. 

See below some of Amal's best statement earrings to inspire your spring/summer wishlist

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the "Money Monster" premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Conversation-starting colour

In an elegant colour clashing moment, Amal paired her butter yellow one-shoulder dress with bold red dangled earrings at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney walk the red carpet ahead of the 'Suburbicon' screening during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 2, 2017 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Pastel Glamour

She was the epitome of elegance at the 2017 Venice Film Festival, pairing her sweeping lilac Atelier Versace gown, with one single pastel pink and pearl earring. The accessory perfectly complemented her Old Hollywood side-parted bob, oozing classic glamour with a contemporary twist.

George Clooney and lawyer Amal Clooney enter the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 07, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)© GC Images

Showstopping Spikes

The epitome of making a statement. At the 2018 Met Gala, she turned heads by choosing to wear trousers on the red carpet over a dress, in a mesmerising look designed by Richard Quinn. Amplifying her look, she opted for the coolest diamond tiered earrings, crafted with spike-shaped pieces.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2023 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Dave Benett/Getty Images

Dazzling Diamond Drops

Amal gave her luxe satin jumpsuit an added extra glamour with a pair of dazzling drop-style earrings, featuring cascading vertical strands of diamonds. The geometric design added the perfect modern yet timeless touch of elegance, complementing her glamorous, softly waved tresses.

Amal Clooney attends "The Tender Bar" Premiere during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© WireImage

Swingin' Chandeliers

in 2021, Amal dialled up the glamour in a stunning custom sequinned tube dress by 16Arlington. She paired it with effortlessly elegant, chandelier-style drop earrings featuring multiple tiers of pear-shaped diamonds. Did someone say 'Old Money'?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are seen arriving at the DVF Awards on August 31, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)© GC Images

Go Long!

Forget 'the bigger the better,' Amal proved that the longer the better is the way forward when it comes to elegant earpieces. In 2023, she paired an etheral peach dress with romantic earrings with chain-like strands featuring teardrop-shaped pearls at the ends. This length is perfect for wearing when leaving hair down, ensuring your jewels don't get lost beneath your glamorous tresses.

Amal Clooney attends the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at New York Public Library on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Chainlink Chic

Pairing a classic black dress with a pair of statement diamond earrings is the ultimate recipe for an effortlessly elegant look. 
Amal paired her luxe Versace gown with a pair of architectural cascading earrings featuring white diamonds.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attends the premiere of Hulu's "Catch-22" on May 07, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu)© Getty Images for Hulu

Avant Garde Amethyst

Jewel tones for a real gem. 

Amal paired her emerald green one-shoulder dress with an incredible pair of amethyst-hued earrings. Need a colourful evening look that's black tie appropriate? look no further...

