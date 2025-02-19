Amal Clooney’s red mini dress is perfect for spring

Oh, we do love a good bit of throwback outfit inspiration, especially on a dreary day.

Super successful human rights lawyer (wife of eternal heartthrob George), Amal Clooney can always be relied upon for a spot of sartorial inspo, having honed her recognisable sharp glamour style since she stepped into the spotlight back in 2013.

She often plumps for midi or full-length dresses in sharp silhouettes that marry classic elegance with contemporary pops of colour.

Back in 2023, Amal attended the Cartier Women’s Initiative in Paris, alongside actresses Yara Shahidi and Mélanie Laurent and quite rightly praised the jewellery brand’s support of women-led initiatives.

Amal Clooney in her flawless red dress

For the occasion, she sported a scarlet-red dress oozing with refined elegance in a fitted silhouette with slightly off-the-shoulder detail.

The bold shade is perfect for Spring, reminiscent of poppies about to bloom and its daringness is countered by the dress’ super elegant shape.

Amal has often opted for pillar box red, we adored the Sukeina fringed dress she wore back in 2022 for a dinner in New York.

Paired with metallic heels and a sharp box-shaped clutch, it was the perfect nod to timeless Manhattan elegance.

© GC Images APRIL 28: Amal Clooney (R) and her mother Baria Alamuddin in New York 2022

Amal Clooney has long been delivering masterclasses in effortless elegance and has long been sporting the ultimate outfit formula for faultless occasion wear dressing.

She gravitates towards clean lines and quality pieces in flattering cuts often in rich shades. Teamed with heels, her signature long, wavy hair and thick black lashes and she’s good to go.

On her right hand, Amal opted for a stonking diamond (we’d like to imagine it’s a gift from famously generous George - he did give her a $9million home in the English countryside as a wedding gift after all.)

© Getty Images Emma Stone at SNL50 wearing Louis Vuitton

Other elegant red dresses worn recently on the red carpet that have captured our attention include Emma Stone’s divisive ‘popcorn’ dress worn to SNL50 and Oscar nominee Mikey Madison who also often plumps for chic drapery in a bright colour.