Amal Clooney’s forgotten strapless dress is a 2025 fashion trend you need on your radar

When we're in need of an extra sprinkling of sartorial inspiration, there's one icon we can always turn to elevate our wardrobe wishlist - Amal Clooney.

Always elegant, classy and cool, the 47-year-old has a knack for head-turning outfits, whether she's on the red carpet or frolicking through the streets of some of the most illustrious cities in the world.

Last year, when she attended the 2024 Venice Film Festival, all eyes were on her jaw-dropping butter yellow floaty Atelier Versace gown and Sophia Loren-inspired hair. But the human rights lawyer also wore this coolest mermaid-esque strapless dress that is so on-trend for spring/summer 2025.

© @dimitrishair Amal stunned in a Bach Mai ice blue dress

In images shared by her go-to hairstylist, Dimitris Giannetos, Amal was captured walking arm-in-arm with her husband George Clooney, wearing a stunning icy blue dress by Bach Mai, featuring a sleek strapless bodice in a cool ice-blue hue that flowed into a dazzling, floor-sweeping skirt adorned with an ombré fringe. The dramatic transition from silvery blue to tones of violet created a captivating yet elegant effect with every step.

Whilst pastel hues of pink and yellow have been major trends this year, it's cool, eyecatching icy blue trends that hit the SS25 runways for the season.

© @dimitrishair Her dazzling dress is so on-trend for summer 2025

Paco Rabanne sashayed swathes of billowing blue material down the catwalk, Loewe stuck its signature playful edge on classic tailoring, and Stella McCartney incorporated icy turquoise tones with seventies-esque statement shoulder pads.

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Paco Rabanne SS25 © Getty Images Loewe SS25

Whilst Amal has cemented her place as one of the globe's most fashion-forward muses, the most impressive part of her wardrobe choices is that she doesn't even use a stylist.

In an interview with Access before The Boys in The Boat premiere at the end of 2023, her husband gushed over his wife and said: “I’ll put on an outfit, and she’ll come downstairs, and I’m embarrassed,” he said. “You know my wife doesn’t have a stylist. She does it all on her own.”