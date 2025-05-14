Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ana de Armas serves up Cuban flair in bralette and sheer lace jacket
Ana de Armas in white lace jacket and denim© GC Images

Ana de Armas serves up Cuban flair in bralette and lace bolero

The Ballerina actress looked ethereal in white lace while promoting her new film

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Ana de Armas is busy gearing up for the world premiere of her latest onscreen project From the World of John Wick: Ballerina  - yet that doesn’t mean her focus on sensational fashion choices has taken a back seat.

The actress hit the streets of New York on Tuesday to surprise a Ballerina-inspired workout class at Barry’s NoHo. Ana delighted gym-goers who had signed up for the themed ' ‘RUN x LIFT: FIGHT LIKE A BALLERINA’ ’class, which is inspired by the upcoming film.

The impromptu visit included a surprise conversation between Joey Gonzalez, CEO of Barry’s and the former Knives Out star about her physical training for the action-packed film.

Ana De Armas made a surprise appearance in NYC in blue jeans© GC Images
Ana De Armas made a surprise appearance in NYC

The film’s director, Len Wiseman, was also on hand to celebrate the special drop in. 

For the wholesome outing, the 37-year-old slipped into a classic pair of vintage-style jeans with a mid-blue wash and high-rise fit. The straight-leg jeans were paired with a ivory-hued floral lace bolero which tied up at the neckline and was layered over a white satin bralette, making for a ghostly yet glamorous casual look.

Ana de Armas in white lace jacket and denim© GC Images
The actress looked lovely in vintage-inspried lace and denim

Ana’s coquettish attire was topped off with a pair of buttery black leather boots that added a few extra inches of elegant height to the look, in addition to Louis Vuitton’s Speedy Cargo Vibe Bag in midnight black - which currently retails online for £2,890. 

A standout from the LV Vibe Collection, the timeless, beloved bag offers a modern twist on the classic 1930s Speedy silhouette. Made from supple, high-shine lambskin, it features a monogrammed address tag - a nod to Louis Vuitton’s trunk-making legacy.

For beauty, the Cuban actress opted for a natural yet glowing palette to enhance her film-fronting features - in addition to a refined pale pink manicure that is perfect for spring. 

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is an upcoming action thriller set to release on June 6, 2025. Directed by Len Wiseman, it stars Ana de Armas as Eve Macarro, a Ruska Roma-trained ballerina seeking vengeance for her family's murder. 

