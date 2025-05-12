Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Daisy Edgar Jones dazzles in slick khaki suit and slingback heels
Daisy Edgar Jones is seen in Midtown in black flares and leopard print cami top© GC Images

The British actress looked elegant in earth tones while on set

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Didn't you hear? ‘Suited and booted’ is very much on the fashion agenda for spring/summer 2025, as so effortlessly demonstrated by reigning style aficionado Daisy Edgar-Jones herself.

Spotted over the weekend while filming her upcoming onscreen project A Place in Hell in New York City, the 26-year-old British actress sported a lightweight khaki suit which is perfect for the casual spring calendar. 

The set featured a linen construction with a cropped trouser leg, making for a practical yet put together look that helped shape her character. Daisy’s low-key costume was finished with the Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag featuring rich brown soft leather with contrast stitching, accented by light gold-toned hardware, the house’s iconic double ring and bar Horsebit detail plus a cotton-linen lining.

Daisy Edgar-Jones was seen filming 'A Place in Hell' in New York City in a green suit© GC Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones was seen filming 'A Place in Hell' in New York City

The actress slipped into some sensible yet chic slingback pumps, complete with a closed toe effect and a snake-embossed texture. 

Pictured outside the Supreme Courthouse while on set, Daisy wore her brunette locks down loose in a silky straightened style, opting for a minimalist makeup blend that was both camera-ready and natural.

When she wasn’t in front of the camera, Daisy could be seen en route to her trailer, wrapped up warm in a Nike dry robe with some fluffy black sheepskin slippers and a pair of wraparound Gucci shades in black. 

daisy edgar jones in a navy dry robe, green trousers and Gucci shades© GC Images
In between takes, Daisy sported some sleek Gucci shades

Fashion insiders will know that Daisy has been a long-standing friend of the Gucci brand - championing the Italian powerhouse whenever she can. 

Back in February, the It-Brit graced the luxury label’s spring/summer 2025 show, oozing It-girl glamour in a ribbed-knit cardigan peppered with glitzy adornments, worn with a pair of tiny mini shorts that were barely visible under the hem of her top, giving the illusion of the It-girl go-to 'no trousers' trend.

The daring style silhouette has become a fashion favourite over recent seasons, notably spearheaded by Miu Miu who sent a model in a pair of beaded silk underwear down the catwalk of their AW23 show.

