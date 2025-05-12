Daisy Edgar Jones dazzles in slick khaki suit and slingback heels

Didn't you hear? ‘Suited and booted’ is very much on the fashion agenda for spring/summer 2025, as so effortlessly demonstrated by reigning style aficionado Daisy Edgar-Jones herself.

Spotted over the weekend while filming her upcoming onscreen project A Place in Hell in New York City, the 26-year-old British actress sported a lightweight khaki suit which is perfect for the casual spring calendar.

The set featured a linen construction with a cropped trouser leg, making for a practical yet put together look that helped shape her character. Daisy’s low-key costume was finished with the Gucci Horsebit 1955 shoulder bag featuring rich brown soft leather with contrast stitching, accented by light gold-toned hardware, the house’s iconic double ring and bar Horsebit detail plus a cotton-linen lining.

© GC Images Daisy Edgar-Jones was seen filming 'A Place in Hell' in New York City

The actress slipped into some sensible yet chic slingback pumps, complete with a closed toe effect and a snake-embossed texture.

Pictured outside the Supreme Courthouse while on set, Daisy wore her brunette locks down loose in a silky straightened style, opting for a minimalist makeup blend that was both camera-ready and natural.

When she wasn’t in front of the camera, Daisy could be seen en route to her trailer, wrapped up warm in a Nike dry robe with some fluffy black sheepskin slippers and a pair of wraparound Gucci shades in black.

© GC Images In between takes, Daisy sported some sleek Gucci shades

Fashion insiders will know that Daisy has been a long-standing friend of the Gucci brand - championing the Italian powerhouse whenever she can.

Back in February, the It-Brit graced the luxury label’s spring/summer 2025 show, oozing It-girl glamour in a ribbed-knit cardigan peppered with glitzy adornments, worn with a pair of tiny mini shorts that were barely visible under the hem of her top, giving the illusion of the It-girl go-to 'no trousers' trend.

The daring style silhouette has become a fashion favourite over recent seasons, notably spearheaded by Miu Miu who sent a model in a pair of beaded silk underwear down the catwalk of their AW23 show.