Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ana de Armas just wore two outfits to the Oscars 2025 - and they're total opposites
Subscribe
Ana de Armas just wore two outfits to the Oscars 2025 - and they're total opposites
Ana de Armas attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Ana de Armas just wore two outfits to the Oscars 2025 - and they're total opposites

The Blonde actress sizzled on the red carpet at the Oscars

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Ana de Armas looked as stunning as ever as she graced the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Dressing to impress, the former Bond Girl wowed in a stunning black halterneck dress with silver diamante and pearl detail as she geared up to present an award at the famous ceremony. The dress was by Louis Vuitton; very fitting as the former girlfriend of Ben Affleck is their ambassador.

The best dressed stars on the Oscars red carpet 2025

Makeup wise, her complexion radiated youth and beauty. The 36-year-old, who is also Estée Lauder's Global Brand Ambassador, wowed with an elegant, timeless makeup look, which consisted of the Estée Lauder 'Pure Color Crème' lipstick in the shade Level Up, a rosy mauve, launching later this month.

Ana de Armas wore a Louis Vuitton dress at the Oscars© Penske Media via Getty Images
Ana de Armas wore a Louis Vuitton dress at the Oscars

Her makeup artist, Melanie Inglessis, said: "For Ana’s Academy Award makeup look, we wanted her to have a statuesque allure – chic, sophisticated and timeless. I wanted her makeup to allow her natural beauty to shine." Ana also wore the newly launched Estée Lauder 'Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer', £29.50 / $32, which has an ultra creamy texture.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer
Ana used the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer

Ana at the Vanity Fair Party

After the ceremony, Ana made her way to the infamous Vanity Fair After Party, which is known for its ultra-glam guest list but slightly more relaxed dress code.

Ana de Armas attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Ana at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Her look was the total opposite of her Oscars outfit. Looking like a modern goddess in a white bandeau top and cascading ruffle skirt, the pretty getup the actress went for was lined with delicate crystals. 

She also sported a half-up, half-down hairstyle that included soft waves and added a statement diamond necklace.

Ana and Tom Cruise

The Cuban-born actress was spotted on a date with none other than Hollywood legend Tom Cruise last month. The actors were spotted on a date on the most romantic evening of the entire year, Valentine's Day, in Soho, London.

In pictures that appeared in the Daily Mail, the 62-year-old, and the Ballerina star happily stopped to take pictures with fans as they were seen getting into a waiting taxi. Ana nailed off-duty chic in the snaps, sporting denim jeans and a black blazer, as well as classic ballet pumps. Top Gun star Tom dressed in a navy suit as he smiled for selfies.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More