Ana de Armas just wore two outfits to the Oscars 2025 - and they're total opposites

Ana de Armas looked as stunning as ever as she graced the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards.

Dressing to impress, the former Bond Girl wowed in a stunning black halterneck dress with silver diamante and pearl detail as she geared up to present an award at the famous ceremony. The dress was by Louis Vuitton; very fitting as the former girlfriend of Ben Affleck is their ambassador.

Makeup wise, her complexion radiated youth and beauty. The 36-year-old, who is also Estée Lauder's Global Brand Ambassador, wowed with an elegant, timeless makeup look, which consisted of the Estée Lauder 'Pure Color Crème' lipstick in the shade Level Up, a rosy mauve, launching later this month.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Ana de Armas wore a Louis Vuitton dress at the Oscars

Her makeup artist, Melanie Inglessis, said: "For Ana’s Academy Award makeup look, we wanted her to have a statuesque allure – chic, sophisticated and timeless. I wanted her makeup to allow her natural beauty to shine." Ana also wore the newly launched Estée Lauder 'Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer', £29.50 / $32, which has an ultra creamy texture.

Ana used the Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place 24-Hour Concealer

Ana at the Vanity Fair Party

After the ceremony, Ana made her way to the infamous Vanity Fair After Party, which is known for its ultra-glam guest list but slightly more relaxed dress code.

© Getty Images Ana at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Her look was the total opposite of her Oscars outfit. Looking like a modern goddess in a white bandeau top and cascading ruffle skirt, the pretty getup the actress went for was lined with delicate crystals.

She also sported a half-up, half-down hairstyle that included soft waves and added a statement diamond necklace.

Ana and Tom Cruise

The Cuban-born actress was spotted on a date with none other than Hollywood legend Tom Cruise last month. The actors were spotted on a date on the most romantic evening of the entire year, Valentine's Day, in Soho, London.

In pictures that appeared in the Daily Mail, the 62-year-old, and the Ballerina star happily stopped to take pictures with fans as they were seen getting into a waiting taxi. Ana nailed off-duty chic in the snaps, sporting denim jeans and a black blazer, as well as classic ballet pumps. Top Gun star Tom dressed in a navy suit as he smiled for selfies.