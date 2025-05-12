Sabrina Carpenter’s rare birthday dress is a romantic lace dream

If anyone knows how to style out a brilliant birthday bash, it’s pop princess Sabrina Carpenter.

The singer marked her 26th birthday on Sunday, naturally doing so in the utmost style.

Posing in a beautifully whimsical, rococo-themed bathroom complete with floral wallpaper and earthy yellow tones, the chart topper turned out a stunning anniversaire à la mode moment in the dreamiest lace look.

Sabrina wore a négligée dress from Galliano for Dior’s autumn/winter 1997 runway. The archival piece featured a jacquard crêpe de chine construction, a pale celadon-yellow body with feminine, on-trend mini polka dot detailing, a slip silhouette and frothy dusty blue lace trims that exuded ethereal romance.

The collection from which the dress hailed was Galliano's first ready-to-wear collection for the house, following his couture collection debut in January 1997. At the time, Vogue described the couture collection as: “a spoof on ancient Egypt as seen through the eyes of Hollywood,” and its aesthetic as “Cleopatra meets Sid and Nancy, complete with trompe l’oeil tattoos and a jewel-of-the-Nile dress made entirely out of safety pins.”

The original runway look featured a one-button imperial yellow basket-weave wool bar jacket with a low-cut, lilac mink-covered shawl collar, worn over the mini lingerie slip dress.

© Getty Images Christian Dior Autumn/Winter 1997 Ready to Wear Runway Show

The garment, sourced by none other than Sabrina’s go-to vintage haunt My Runway Archive, perfectly leaned into the star’s signature style - cheeky, sensual yet ever-exciting.

The piece was paired with some pale snakeprint mule heels - adding an extra layer of early Aughts excellence to the feline aesthetic.

Sabrina wore her platinum blonde hair down in tumbling curls, framing her face to perfection and infusing her rare Dior attire with a touch of bedhead-chic.

© AFP via Getty Images Sabrina's dress was sourced by My Runway Archive

A girlish blend of popstar polish and girl-next-door charm, Sabrina’s wardrobe is an ever-rotating carousel of feminine finds.

Babydoll dresses and négligées (like the above) saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become the singer’s sartorial bread and butter.

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.