Kylie and Kendall Jenner go hell for leather in matching patent trousers

While the Jenner sisters are considered style icons in their own right, together they are a true fashion powerhouse.
The famous siblings reunited on Monday before attending a New York Knicks game, making the most of their time together to share wardrobe tricks and tips.
The pair matched in black buttery leather trousers, with Kylie styling hers with a simple black tank top and Kendall - a contrasting white option.
The style-savvy stars complete their matching attire with some sports merchandising - Knicks accessories, including baseball caps and jewellery.
They both wore their dark raven hair down loose in gentle mermaid waves, posing for a sister selfie before taking their place courtside.
Monochrome palettes have very much been front and centre of the Jenner/Kardashian mood board as of late.
27-year-old Kylie has been particularly fond of the all-black everything’ method of dressing, joining boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.
The couple matched in midnight black outfits, with the beauty mogul slipping into a sleek, feline plunging neck gown from Schiaparelli’s recent autumn/winter 2025 collection. The gown featured a sensual scooped neckline and figure-kissing fit, making for a classic yet contemporary fashion fusion.
Actor Timothée, who was the recipient of the Special David Award that evening, looked suave in a plush velvet suit with piped trims, complementing his partner’s chosen colour scheme for the illustrious evening. The duo’s outing marked their first official one as a couple.
Older sister Kendall has also been lapping up the moody tones in recent weeks. The model attended the Met Gala 2025 alongside close friend and fellow It-girl Hailey Bieber.
For the high-profile bash, the Calvin Klein muse opted for a grey fitted blazer and matching skirt set by Torishéju. The look was cut in a classic slate grey hue and perfectly encapsulated the event’s theme of tailoring.