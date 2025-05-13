Kylie and Kendall Jenner go hell for leather in matching patent trousers

While the Jenner sisters are considered style icons in their own right, together they are a true fashion powerhouse.

The famous siblings reunited on Monday before attending a New York Knicks game, making the most of their time together to share wardrobe tricks and tips.

The pair matched in black buttery leather trousers, with Kylie styling hers with a simple black tank top and Kendall - a contrasting white option.

© @kyliejenner The Jenner sisters take pre-game style very seriously

The style-savvy stars complete their matching attire with some sports merchandising - Knicks accessories, including baseball caps and jewellery.

They both wore their dark raven hair down loose in gentle mermaid waves, posing for a sister selfie before taking their place courtside.

© @kyliejenner The duo reunited in sporty style for the basketball game

Monochrome palettes have very much been front and centre of the Jenner/Kardashian mood board as of late.

27-year-old Kylie has been particularly fond of the all-black everything’ method of dressing, joining boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.

© WireImage Kylie and Timothée matched in all-black for the occasion

The couple matched in midnight black outfits, with the beauty mogul slipping into a sleek, feline plunging neck gown from Schiaparelli’s recent autumn/winter 2025 collection. The gown featured a sensual scooped neckline and figure-kissing fit, making for a classic yet contemporary fashion fusion.

Actor Timothée, who was the recipient of the Special David Award that evening, looked suave in a plush velvet suit with piped trims, complementing his partner’s chosen colour scheme for the illustrious evening. The duo’s outing marked their first official one as a couple.

Older sister Kendall has also been lapping up the moody tones in recent weeks. The model attended the Met Gala 2025 alongside close friend and fellow It-girl Hailey Bieber.

For the high-profile bash, the Calvin Klein muse opted for a grey fitted blazer and matching skirt set by Torishéju. The look was cut in a classic slate grey hue and perfectly encapsulated the event’s theme of tailoring.