Cannes Film Festival 2025: best dressed guests on the red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival never fails to deliver a masterclass in glamour, and this year’s red carpet is no exception.

Against the sparkling backdrop of the French Riviera, Hollywood icons, rising stars, and international It-girls are bringing their fashion A-game in a dazzling display of high-octane glamour for 2025.

From sweeping trains and dramatic silhouettes to delicate embellishments and directional details, the style on show is nothing short of breathtaking - and adhering to the last-minute dress code that has undoubtedly shaken some of the celebrity stylists.

On the newly updated website, the dress code now reads: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

Whether channelling timeless elegance or embracing bold glamour, this year’s best-dressed guests are seriously making their mark. Here, we round up the most unforgettable fashion looks lighting up La Croisette in 2025.

Most dazzling guests on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet:

© PA Images via Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio Alessandra Ambrosio opted fora radiant green gown by Zuhair Murad's Spring 25 couture collection.



© WireImage Julia Garner Julia gave major goth glam vibes in a ruched long-sleeved black dress featuring a subtle train.

© WireImage Shanina Shaik Shanina just revived the peplum trend in the chicest way for 2025. She stunned in a strapless black fitted dress featuring a dazzling crystal-encrusted semi sheer skirt.

© WireImage Irina Shayk Irina put a high-octane twist on polka dots in an incredible black ball gown paired with low-slung puffball sleeves.

© Getty Images Alice Abdel Aziz Alice oozed It-girl glamour in a raspberry-hued strapless mini dress featuring a fringed maxi skirt.