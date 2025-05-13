Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cannes Film Festival 2025: best dressed guests on the red carpet
Irina Shayk attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty Images

See the stars who dazzled in the French Riviera this May, from Irina Shayk to Julia Garner

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
34 minutes ago
The Cannes Film Festival never fails to deliver a masterclass in glamour, and this year’s red carpet is no exception. 

Against the sparkling backdrop of the French Riviera, Hollywood icons, rising stars, and international It-girls are bringing their fashion A-game in a dazzling display of high-octane glamour for 2025.

From sweeping trains and dramatic silhouettes to delicate embellishments and directional details, the style on show is nothing short of breathtaking - and adhering to the last-minute dress code that has undoubtedly shaken some of the celebrity stylists.

On the newly updated website, the dress code now reads: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”

Whether channelling timeless elegance or embracing bold glamour, this year’s best-dressed guests are seriously making their mark. Here, we round up the most unforgettable fashion looks lighting up La Croisette in 2025.

Most dazzling guests on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet:

Alessandra Ambrosio© PA Images via Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio opted fora radiant green gown by Zuhair Murad's Spring 25 couture collection. 

Julia Garner attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Julia Garner

Julia gave major goth glam vibes in a ruched long-sleeved black dress featuring a subtle train.

Shanina Shaik attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Shanina Shaik

Shanina just revived the peplum trend in the chicest way for 2025. She stunned in a strapless black fitted dress featuring a dazzling crystal-encrusted semi sheer skirt.

Irina Shayk attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage

Irina Shayk

Irina put a high-octane twist on polka dots in an incredible black ball gown paired with low-slung puffball sleeves.

Alice Abdel Aziz attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Alice Abdel Aziz

Alice oozed It-girl glamour in a raspberry-hued strapless mini dress featuring a fringed maxi skirt.

Nadine Nassib Njeim attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Nadine Nassib Njeim

The Lebanese actress stunned in a corseted white gown complete with matching arm-length gloves. Looking for a regal bridal outfit? Look no further...

