Cannes Film Festival 2025: best dressed guests on the red carpet

The Cannes Film Festival never fails to deliver a masterclass in glamour, and this year’s red carpet is no exception.
Against the sparkling backdrop of the French Riviera, Hollywood icons, rising stars, and international It-girls are bringing their fashion A-game in a dazzling display of high-octane glamour for 2025.
From sweeping trains and dramatic silhouettes to delicate embellishments and directional details, the style on show is nothing short of breathtaking - and adhering to the last-minute dress code that has undoubtedly shaken some of the celebrity stylists.
On the newly updated website, the dress code now reads: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”
Whether channelling timeless elegance or embracing bold glamour, this year’s best-dressed guests are seriously making their mark. Here, we round up the most unforgettable fashion looks lighting up La Croisette in 2025.