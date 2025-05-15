Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Irina Shayk’s ultra-chic power suit is from an affordable high-street brand
The supermodel's Cannes Film Festival 2025 wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
We're only two days into the Cannes Film Festival, and Irina Shayk is already a contender for the best-dressed fashionista of the year. 

From her showstopping Armani Privé FW19 Couture and Saint Laurent dresses on the red carpet to satin dresses and dad trainers on the streets of La Croisette, the supermodel's style agenda is proving to be the one to watch at this year's 12-day event. 

Her latest street style look might be a contender for our favourite so far. Not only because it's impeccably chic and perfect for all occasions, but it's also from a major It-girl-favourite high street brand. 

Irina Shayk stunned in an all-white power suit during Cannes Film Festival

Irina was photographed at Hotel Martinez during day two, wearing the chicest white power suit - a tuxedo blazer with elegant satin lapels, and matching, straight leg trousers with a pleat.

Whilst the suit looks like it could have been from designer brands including Victoria Beckham, Hugo Boss or Wardrobe NYC, the two-piece was actually from Spanish-born high-street brand, Mango. 

Her statement look hails from high street label Mango

Despite its high street label, the suit still totals £480 - £180 for the trousers and £300 for the jacket, though this is a fraction of the price of something similar from a high-end brand.

Putting a new twist on high-low dressing, she paired the look with a pair of flat black thong sandals that oozed summer casual and an understated white clutch bag. But a showstopping diamond necklace with a pear-shaped emerald amped up the French Riviera evening glamour.

Her looks so far this film festival have been nothing short of exquisite. 

On the opening night, Irina put a high-octane twist on polkadots, wearing an Armani Privé FW19 Couture ball gown with dramatic puffed sleeves. On day two, she took to the red carpet for the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere, wearing an incredible all-black vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress featuring a velvet bodice and flouncy asymmetrical hem. 

Irina oozed glamour in Armani on night one
She opted for vintage Saint Laurent at the Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere

Iconic is an understatement.

