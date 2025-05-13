Victoria Beckham's Y2K Cannes red carpet look was so risqué

The Cannes Film Festival returns on Tuesday, May 12, and while cinema may be its raison d’être, for fashion lovers, the true spectacle unfolds on the red carpet.

As ever, we're excited for the slew of style icons who bring their sartorial A-game to La Croisette every year. Among the most anticipated are Amal Clooney, Selena Gomez and Sienna Miller - fashion favourites whose Riviera street style wardrobes are as enviable as their red carpet looks.

Over the years, Cannes has delivered some of the most unforgettable fashion moments in history. One of the most talked-about? Victoria Beckham’s one and only appearance, which saw her flirt with the dress code in a daring, early design from her namesake label.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham attended Cannes Film Festival in 2016

Eschewing the traditional gala gown, VB stunned in a sleek, strapless bustier jumpsuit, featuring tailored pencil trousers and a contrasting white rib detail. It nodded to the black-tie brief while touching the line of Cannes red carpet rebellion.

This year, however, the festival has introduced a stricter dress code - one that could see some of the more experimental ensembles of the past, like Sienna Miller’s see-through gowns or Naomi Campbell’s sheer statements, potentially turned away.

© WireImage Her bustier jumpsuit was so unexpected

For the first time, the official guidelines explicitly ban sheer styles and voluminous silhouettes, explaining the reasoning as for decency and practicality. "Nudity is prohibited on the Red Carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival," the official website says, also warning against "voluminous outfits that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater." Footwear rules have been tightened too - no trainers, and only "elegant" shoes will make the cut - so long, Kristen Stewart walking barefoot.

What is encouraged? Formalwear classics: think little black dresses, cocktail dresses, dark tailored suits with a bow tie, or an elevated top with black trousers. Sandals are permitted, heel or no heel, but no trainers or sneakers.

While this might rule out some of the more avant-garde choices from years past, we have a feeling VB’s razor-sharp jumpsuit may have allowed her access...