Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kristen Stewart is a real-life Barbie in sheer pink dress and mini shorts
Subscribe
Kristen Stewart is a real-life Barbie in sheer pink dress and mini shorts
Kristen Stewart during "The Chronology of Water" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France© Getty Images

Kristen Stewart is a real-life Barbie in sheer pink dress and mini shorts

The Twilight actress donned all pink to celebrate her first feature directorial debut at Cannes Film Festival

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kristen Stewart being our style muse for 2025 was most definitely not on our 2025 bingo card, considering she’s only been potted a handful of times since October last year, but here we are. 

The famed face, known for her roles in Twilight, Spencer and Love Lies Bleeding, was spotted on Friday at the official photocall for her newly directed film,The Chronology of Water, during The 78th Cannes Film Festival

For the career-defining moment, Kristen traded in her usual androgynous style for a seriously cute powder pink combo that would have Barbie herself weak at the knees. 

Kristen Stewart during "The Chronology of Water" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France in a pink outfit from Chanel© Getty Images
Kristen Stewart has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2013

Kristen called on her friends over at Chanel to kit her out in an ultra ethereal pink sheer tiered tulle dress, which she styled overtop a matching tweed mini short and blazer set. 

Kristen Stewart poses during "The Chronology of Water" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France in a pink Chanel outift and pink shoes© Corbis via Getty Images
The whole look was a dreamy nod to Barbie-core

As for her shoe choice, the 35-year-old settled on a pair of blush-toned peep-toe pumps, the ultimate addition to her pink marshmallow ensemble. 

Kristen Stewart poses during "The Chronology of Water" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France wearing a pink jacket from Chanel© Corbis via Getty Images
Could pink hair be a SS25 trend?

The final piece of the rose-fuelled ‘fit was the addition of a few pink streaks in her bleach blonde hair. She styled her shoulder-length locks and statement choppy fringe in a messy high-bun, the vibrant colourful addition sparkling in the French Riviera sun. 

The Chronology of Water is Kristen’s first feature directorial debut, which follows a young swimmer who balances life as a teacher, mother and a singular modern writer.

Kristen Stewart arrives at the Vertical Presents Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Sacramento"at Vista Theatre in black trousers and a leather bra© FilmMagic
All-black is her usual go-to
Kristen Stewart attends the Special Screening and Photocall for "Love Me" at DGA Theater Complex in a lace twin-set from Chanel© Getty Images
Kristen is rarely seen not wearing Chanel

Kristen's latest look is a far cry from her previous red carpet look, which featured a set of suit trousers fixed with striped suspenders and a luxe leather bra. 

Prior to that, she was seen donning a seriously chic and sophisticated sheer black lace trouser and jacket combo from Chanel to attend a special screening and photocall for her latest acting role in the romance/sci-fi, Love Me

The American actress effortlessly proved just how iconic the annual film festival is in the style sphere, the ultimate occasion to debut a style switch-up like no other. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More