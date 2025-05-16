Kristen Stewart is a real-life Barbie in sheer pink dress and mini shorts

Kristen Stewart being our style muse for 2025 was most definitely not on our 2025 bingo card, considering she’s only been potted a handful of times since October last year, but here we are.

The famed face, known for her roles in Twilight, Spencer and Love Lies Bleeding, was spotted on Friday at the official photocall for her newly directed film,The Chronology of Water, during The 78th Cannes Film Festival.

For the career-defining moment, Kristen traded in her usual androgynous style for a seriously cute powder pink combo that would have Barbie herself weak at the knees.

© Getty Images Kristen Stewart has been an ambassador for Chanel since 2013

Kristen called on her friends over at Chanel to kit her out in an ultra ethereal pink sheer tiered tulle dress, which she styled overtop a matching tweed mini short and blazer set.

© Corbis via Getty Images The whole look was a dreamy nod to Barbie-core

As for her shoe choice, the 35-year-old settled on a pair of blush-toned peep-toe pumps, the ultimate addition to her pink marshmallow ensemble.

© Corbis via Getty Images Could pink hair be a SS25 trend?

The final piece of the rose-fuelled ‘fit was the addition of a few pink streaks in her bleach blonde hair. She styled her shoulder-length locks and statement choppy fringe in a messy high-bun, the vibrant colourful addition sparkling in the French Riviera sun.

The Chronology of Water is Kristen’s first feature directorial debut, which follows a young swimmer who balances life as a teacher, mother and a singular modern writer.

© FilmMagic All-black is her usual go-to © Getty Images Kristen is rarely seen not wearing Chanel

Kristen's latest look is a far cry from her previous red carpet look, which featured a set of suit trousers fixed with striped suspenders and a luxe leather bra.

Prior to that, she was seen donning a seriously chic and sophisticated sheer black lace trouser and jacket combo from Chanel to attend a special screening and photocall for her latest acting role in the romance/sci-fi, Love Me.

The American actress effortlessly proved just how iconic the annual film festival is in the style sphere, the ultimate occasion to debut a style switch-up like no other.