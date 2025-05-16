Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barbara Palvin's sultry mini shorts look is a date night dream
Subscribe
Barbara Palvin's sultry mini shorts look is a date night dream
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are seen during day four of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Barbara Palvin's sultry mini shorts look is a date night dream

The model stepped out with her husband, Dylan Sprouse, during Cannes Film Festival 

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is serving up serious fashion inspiration for every occasion - from dazzling black-tie ensembles on the red carpet to effortlessly chic street style moments on the Croisette.

The latest It-girl to catch our eye? Style muse Barbara Palvin, who stepped out on a balmy Cannes evening with her husband, former Disney star Dylan Sprouse, delivered the ultimate date night look that’s pure cool-girl perfection.

The 28-year-old model exuded modern glamour in a sleek black fitted jacket trimmed with plush fur, plucked from Self-Portrait’s AW25 collection - a label beloved by royalty and fashion insiders alike.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are seen during day four of the 78th Cannes Film Festival © Getty Images
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are seen during day four of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Adding a sultry twist, Barbara paired the piece with high-waisted, lace-trimmed micro shorts from the same British brand, creating a leg-lengthening silhouette with an edgy, flirtatious flair.

True to her It-girl credentials, she layered the look with sheer black tights and grounded the ensemble with classic court heels - understated yet undeniably elegant.

Interestingly, all-black ensembles have emerged as a defining trend at this year’s glittering 12-day festival.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are seen during day four of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andrea Cremascoli/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Barbara stunned in Self-Portrait

Irina Shayk made waves in a one-shouldered vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown at the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere. Zoe Saldaña embodied understated glamour in a floor-length Saint Laurent number paired with Cartier jewels, while Bella Hadid also turned to the French house for a minimalist black gown, elevated with signature Cartier sparkle. Meanwhile, Julia Garner leaned into gothic romance in a ruched long-sleeved Gucci dress, complete with a subtle train and fiery Pasquale Bruni jewels.

Zoe Saldana attends the "Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 14, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland/WireImage
Zoe Saldana in an all-black dress
Julia Garner attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour" (Leave One Day) screening at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)© WireImage
Julia Garner opted for all-black Gucci

Barbara and Dylan are no strangers to the film festival circuit, regularly gracing events like Cannes and Venice with their presence. For Barbara, polished jackets and tiny shorts have become something of a signature off-duty look. At last year’s Cannes, she stunned in a pearl-encrusted cream two-piece that embodied a modern take on Riviera glamour.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More