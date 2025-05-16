Barbara Palvin's sultry mini shorts look is a date night dream

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is serving up serious fashion inspiration for every occasion - from dazzling black-tie ensembles on the red carpet to effortlessly chic street style moments on the Croisette.

The latest It-girl to catch our eye? Style muse Barbara Palvin, who stepped out on a balmy Cannes evening with her husband, former Disney star Dylan Sprouse, delivered the ultimate date night look that’s pure cool-girl perfection.

The 28-year-old model exuded modern glamour in a sleek black fitted jacket trimmed with plush fur, plucked from Self-Portrait’s AW25 collection - a label beloved by royalty and fashion insiders alike.

© Getty Images Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are seen during day four of the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Adding a sultry twist, Barbara paired the piece with high-waisted, lace-trimmed micro shorts from the same British brand, creating a leg-lengthening silhouette with an edgy, flirtatious flair.

True to her It-girl credentials, she layered the look with sheer black tights and grounded the ensemble with classic court heels - understated yet undeniably elegant.

Interestingly, all-black ensembles have emerged as a defining trend at this year’s glittering 12-day festival.

© Getty Images Barbara stunned in Self-Portrait

Irina Shayk made waves in a one-shouldered vintage Yves Saint Laurent gown at the Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning premiere. Zoe Saldaña embodied understated glamour in a floor-length Saint Laurent number paired with Cartier jewels, while Bella Hadid also turned to the French house for a minimalist black gown, elevated with signature Cartier sparkle. Meanwhile, Julia Garner leaned into gothic romance in a ruched long-sleeved Gucci dress, complete with a subtle train and fiery Pasquale Bruni jewels.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Zoe Saldana in an all-black dress © WireImage Julia Garner opted for all-black Gucci

Barbara and Dylan are no strangers to the film festival circuit, regularly gracing events like Cannes and Venice with their presence. For Barbara, polished jackets and tiny shorts have become something of a signature off-duty look. At last year’s Cannes, she stunned in a pearl-encrusted cream two-piece that embodied a modern take on Riviera glamour.