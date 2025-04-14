Kylie Jenner's latex mini dress is a true spring statement 

No matter where you are in the world right now, it’s highly likely that your social media feeds this past weekend were filled to the brim with content from one festival in particular.

That's right, weekend one of Coachella is officially over, and as expected, famed faces and internet it-girls went above and beyond to dress the part.

One favourite from the weekend that was, of course, has to be Kylie Jenner's skintight yellow latex mini dress.

© @kyliejenner Could lemon yellow be the new butter yellow?

Never one to shy away from the unusual, Kylie called one of her favourite fashion brands Postergirl, to create her a custom ensemble that matched the new mango flavour of her vodka soda brand, Sprinter.

The itty bitty micro dress fitted the youngest Jenner sister like a glove and was made in the dreamiest, joyful shade of canary yellow.

© @kyliejenner Sprinter's new flavours include: Pink Lemonade, Mango, Strawberry, and Pineapple

Kylie wore the statement dress to host an exclusive pool party, kicking off the first Coachella weekend in utter style. The stylish event, which saw famous faces, friends and influencers from across the globe attend, also marked the launch of Sprinter's newest flavour drop.

© @kyliejenner Latex dresses are a Kylie Jenner signature

The Vodka Soda brand, which Kylie launched just over a year ago, now offers eight flavour profiles, the newest four Kylie introduced by saying: “these new flavors are your ticket to a Palm Springs state of mind, and as always, they are true-to-fruit with zero added sugar. I can’t wait for everyone to try them!”

Kylie and latex looks have gone hand in hand for a while now, so much so that her namesake fashion label Khy partnered with the London-based womenswear brand on an exclusive collab collection last month, which sold out in minutes.

Fans of the sultry yellow mini dress are suspicious that the bold colourway might be part of a new and upcoming second drop between the two brands, hopefully launching just in time for summer.