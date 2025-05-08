Kylie Jenner's sheer gown was the perfect choice to make her relationship red carpet official

For the Hollywood elite, marking your relationship status with an official red carpet appearance is just about as important as putting a ring on it.

The latest couple to verify their love on the world stage is none other than Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Though the loved-up couple have been spotted attending opulent events together over the past few months, this is the first time they’ve ever walked the red carpet together and posed for a selection of professional snaps.

© WireImage Kylie and Timothée matched in all-black for the occasion

For the relationship milestone, Kylie called on one of her favourite designers to dress her for the occasion, making sure that the first time the couple were seen officially together, she made a style statement like no other.

© @kyliejenner The dreamy gown fitted the 27-year-old like a glove

Dressed in a sleek, chic semi-sheer plunging neck gown from Schiaparelli’s recent Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Kylie kept things elegant yet understated to ensure all eyes were on her boyfriend, Timothée, who received a Special David Award for Cinematic Excellence at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards.

© @kyliejenner Kylie used products from her namesake label Kylie Cosmetics to create her simple yet elegant look

To accompany her figure-hugging gown, wore her long brunette locks slicked back in a sophisticated ballerina bun and took to Instagram earlier in the night to showcase her glowy makeup look, which she did herself.

© Launchmetrics Kylie wore look 34 from the brand's FW25 collection

As far as supportive girlfriends go, Kylie is definitely high up on the list.

© @kyliejenner To complete the look Kylie added a set of statement earrings from the same brand

Though the A-List couple might now be red carpet official, it seems they’re still yet to take things to the next level and make things Instagram approved. Kylie shared a selection of stylish snaps to her page after the event, with Timothée nowhere to be seen despite fans weighing in in the comment section.

Just last week, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper debuted their relationship on social media after almost two years of dating, Gigi sharing a photo of the pair kissing at her 30th birthday bash.

If Gigi and Bradley's timeframe is anything to go by, we have a sneaky suspicion that Kylie and Timothée’s is not far off.

Watch this space…