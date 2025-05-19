Rita Ora gets ready for a heatwave in barely there micro shorts and leopard print bikini

As we write this, in our conservative office-friendly attire, we can't help but feel mighty jealous of songstress Rita Ora who just took to Instagram strutting along the Californian shore in an outfit that is getting us really excited for the season ahead.

And while it feels imperative to flag that this is not an outfit you should wear to work when the mercury starts rising, it is the perfect holiday wardrobe inspiration, and here's why.

First up, we have the perpetually on trend leopard print, sported here in bikini form. Leopard print can be considered like stripes - a print that can be seen as a neutral, menaing it can pair with just about anything.

© @ritaora Rita looks every bit the summer dream queen in her bright ensemble

For Rita, that means a pair of super tiny red hot pants (we too are keen to shed our trousers this summer), a practical grey hoodie to add an air of nonchalance to the whole ensemble, and a pair of the biggest, brightest yellow sunglasses we've ever seen.

The outfit screams fun and summer and we urgently want to join in.

© @ritaora Rita Ora and her lollipop on the shores of California

Rita loves a hair transformation but for the video, she displayed her signature long, flowing locks and she accessorised with a pair of air pods (any holiday essential), a lollipop (remember, sugar gives you energy) and an absolutely cracking set of abs (unfortunately, you can't just buy these from the shops.)

© @ritaora Cheeky! Rita Ora's red micro shorts

Ever the businesswoman, Rita's post was to not only tease the hot weather we have (hopefully) got coming our way, it was also to promote her upcoming single Heat, which according to the social media video is going to drop on June 6th. Very exciting.

So come on British weather, lets play ball and crank the temperature up so we can make like Rita and soak up the sunshine this summer.