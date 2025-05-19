Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora gets ready for a heatwave in barely there micro shorts and a leopard print bikini
Subscribe
Rita Ora gets ready for a heatwave in barely there micro shorts and a leopard print bikini
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Rita Ora gets ready for a heatwave in barely there micro shorts and leopard print bikini

The pop icon is championing itsy bitsy pieces and statement accessories for summer 2025

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As we write this, in our conservative office-friendly attire, we can't help but feel mighty jealous of songstress Rita Ora who just took to Instagram strutting along the Californian shore in an outfit that is getting us really excited for the season ahead. 

And while it feels imperative to flag that this is not an outfit you should wear to work when the mercury starts rising, it is the perfect holiday wardrobe inspiration, and here's why. 

First up, we have the perpetually on trend leopard print, sported here in bikini form. Leopard print can be considered like stripes - a print that can be seen as a neutral, menaing it can pair with just about anything.

Rita Ora wears a leopard print bikini top, grey/green hoodie and bright yellow sunglasses. She sucks on a lollipop and showcases her six pack. © @ritaora
Rita looks every bit the summer dream queen in her bright ensemble

For Rita, that means a pair of super tiny red hot pants (we too are keen to shed our trousers this summer),  a practical grey hoodie to add an air of nonchalance to the whole ensemble, and a pair of the biggest, brightest yellow sunglasses we've ever seen.

The outfit screams fun and summer and we urgently want to join in. 

Rita Ora tucks a piece of hair behind her ear. She carries her lollipop and listens to music in her Air Pods as she strolls down a Californian street. © @ritaora
Rita Ora and her lollipop on the shores of California

Rita loves a hair transformation but for the video, she displayed her signature long, flowing locks and she accessorised with a pair of air pods (any holiday essential), a lollipop (remember, sugar gives you energy) and an absolutely cracking set of abs (unfortunately, you can't just buy these from the shops.) 

Rita Ora walks away from the camera in a tiny pair of red hotpants© @ritaora
Cheeky! Rita Ora's red micro shorts

Ever the businesswoman, Rita's post was to not only tease the hot weather we have (hopefully) got coming our way, it was also to promote her upcoming single Heat, which according to the social media video is going to drop on June 6th. Very exciting. 

So come on British weather, lets play ball and crank the temperature up so we can make like Rita and soak up the sunshine this summer.  

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More