Forget double denim, Jennifer Lopez just made double leopard a summer 2025 must have

In her latest gorgeous ensemble, Jennifer Lopez, the undisputed icon of glitz and glamour - reminds us all why leopard print will simply never go out of fashion.

Spotted stepping out in a lavish ensemble that oozes Old Hollywood drama with a modern edge, we once again salute Ms. Lopez for her sartorial services.

This is a masterclass in balancing making a statement with timeless sophistication. The fierce pattern is tempered by a classic and very ladylike silhouette.

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez' modern Hollywood ensemble

To accent the look, Jenny from the block opted for mint tones to add a blast of freshness, an Hermès Birkin naturally and a pussy bow blouse that screamed Grace Kelly.

Leopard print has prowled the fashion scene for nearly a century. It's primal yet elegant, rebellious yet refined, timeless yet utterly modern. We feel confident in saying the print will never go out of fashion, even as cow print, zebra print and tiger print try to muscle in and get a piece of the action.

What makes leopard print so enduring? Its power lies in its versatility. Yes, it's a club classic that can adorn skimpy pieces, but as JLo so effortlessly proves her,e it can suit even the most ladylike ensembles. Especially when topped off with charming touches like fuzzy cuffs and suede heels.

© GC Images J.Lo spotted in New York

J.Lo has had a busy week, having hit up New York City in an absolutely superb slim-fitting white dress with her BFF and voice coach Stevie Mackey, to attend a lavish birthday party for the famous composer John Kander.

The dress was from Stephane Rolland's FW23 collection, and of course, the iconic pop star and actress is rarely seen without being bedecked in diamonds for a spot of razzle-dazzle magic. We're massive fans of the incredible beaded neckpiece and coordinating clutch bag.