Forget double denim, Jennifer Lopez just made double leopard a summer 2025 must have

Pop icon JLo delivers an unexpected masterclass in modern elegance

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
In her latest gorgeous ensemble, Jennifer Lopez, the undisputed icon of glitz and glamour - reminds us all why leopard print will simply never go out of fashion.

Spotted stepping out in a lavish ensemble that oozes Old Hollywood drama with a modern edge, we once again salute Ms. Lopez for her sartorial services. 

This is a masterclass in balancing making a statement with timeless sophistication. The fierce pattern is tempered by a classic and very ladylike silhouette. 

Jennifer Lopez is pictured standing confidently in front of an ornate black iron door, its swirling gold-accented grillework providing a regal backdrop. She wears a structured, vintage-inspired ensemble dominated by bold leopard print. The look includes a tailored, mid-thigh-length leopard print coat with opulent dark brown fur cuffs. Underneath, she pairs it with a matching leopard skirt that falls just below the knee. A soft mint green silk blouse with a dramatic bow at the neck peeks through, softening the wild motif with a touch of pastel elegance. She carries a mint green crocodile-embossed Hermès Birkin bag—a hallmark of luxury—and wears almond-toned platform heels with ankle straps. Her hair is sleek and straight, cascading past her shoulders, and her makeup is understated yet glowing, emphasizing her flawless skin and expressive eyes.© @jlo
Jennifer Lopez' modern Hollywood ensemble

To accent the look, Jenny from the block opted for mint tones to add a blast of freshness, an Hermès Birkin naturally and a pussy bow blouse that screamed Grace Kelly.  

Leopard print has prowled the fashion scene for nearly a century. It's primal yet elegant, rebellious yet refined, timeless yet utterly modern. We feel confident in saying the print will never go out of fashion, even as cow print, zebra print and tiger print try to muscle in and get a piece of the action. 

What makes leopard print so enduring? Its power lies in its versatility. Yes, it's a club classic that can adorn skimpy pieces, but as JLo so effortlessly proves her,e it can suit even the most ladylike ensembles. Especially when topped off with charming touches like fuzzy cuffs and suede heels. 

Jennifer Lopez wears a long white dress with high neckline, and a sculpted hem. Her hair is slicked back and her accessories are all silver and sparkly© GC Images
J.Lo spotted in New York

J.Lo has had a busy week, having hit up New York City in an absolutely superb slim-fitting white dress with her BFF and voice coach Stevie Mackey, to attend a lavish birthday party for the famous composer John Kander.

The dress was from Stephane Rolland's  FW23 collection, and of course, the iconic pop star and actress is rarely seen without being bedecked in diamonds for a spot of razzle-dazzle magic. We're massive fans of the incredible beaded neckpiece and coordinating clutch bag. 

