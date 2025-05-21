Victoria Beckham's sultry black midi dress is a date night dream

Silky slip dresses and Victoria Beckham go hand in hand like a fine wine and a charcuterie board on a sunny Friday afternoon, and that's just a fact.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion muse has made it her prerogative to create a range of decadent, slinky styles throughout her 17-year tenure at her namesake label, and she’s showing no sign of giving up anytime soon.

Posting to her Instagram story on Tuesday night, the It-Brit and mother of four debuted her newest creation while celebrating a career milestone moment in NYC.

© @victoriabeckham VB's plunging neckline style is part of her new pre-collection

Posing for a video and selection of snaps in a full-length hotel room mirror, VB oozed sophisticated style in an all black ensemble, proving the chokehold a LBD has on the fashion-obsessed.

VB’s dazzling satin dress is from her newest pre-collection, which officially launches today. The sleek style features a glamorous plunging neckline, a draped cinch waist detailing and ankle grazing hem length.

In a video shared to her story, Victoria explained that she was wearing the striking plunge neck midi to attend an intimate, lavish event in the Big Apple.

To accompany her look, the 51-year-old wore her shoulder-length brunette hair out in a middle-parted loose wave style, while her makeup featured a subtle smoky eye, glowing skin and a lick of matte lipstick.

If you’re a fan of VB and her enviable wardrobe, you’ll know that her slinky satin dress collection is seriously vast.

© Instagram Victoria wore a beautiful bridal white dress for the celebratory occasion

Just a few weeks ago she channeled cool-girl bridal energy to celebrate her husband David’s 50th birthday in London, styling a cowl neck white gown with a knee-high slit and eyelet hem detailing.

© @victoriabeckham The flattering style oozed effortless elegance

Just days before that, she and her daughter Harper were spotted in Dubai on official It-girl business, Victoria choosing an off-the-shoulder midi option in the dremiest shade of dove grey.

There’s something to be said about a slinky slip dress, especially given how every time Victoria wears one, fans flock to her webstore to add at least three styles to their wishlist.