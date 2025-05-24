Simone Ashley is the epitome of glamour in daring corseted gown

Leave it to Simone Ashley to see out the Cannes Film festival 2025 in true style.

The Bridgerton actress left a lasting impression as she joined Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson on the red carpet for The Mastermind screening at Palais des Festivals, looking wonderful in white.

The 30-year-old took to the floor in an ivory gown hailing from Vivienne Westwood’s spring/summer 2025 collection. The garment featured the brand’s signature corseted bodice, complete with spiralling, tusk-inspired strap features and a retro Fifties fit ‘n’ flare silhouette that commanded attention at the glamorous gala.

Simone Ashley attended Cannes Film Festival 2025 in Vivienne Westwood

Further detailing included drapery around the bustier of the gown, in addition to an exaggerated hip that took inspiration from 18th century court dress codes.

Vivienne Westwood frequently drew inspiration from historical dress codes, incorporating elements such as corsets, bustles, and 18th century tailoring into her designs.

This was especially evident in collections like Mini-Crini (1985), which featured crinoline-inspired skirts, and Portrait (1990), which referenced Rococo fashion and art. In Anglomania (1993), she fused British heritage with French aristocratic style.

Bustles and corsetery became a core part of her design process, establishing the designer as one of the most boundary-pushing in modern fashion.

Opting to fuse historical references with modern glamour, Simone’s look was elevated by a dewy beauty blend that perfectly accentuated her campaign-fronting features. Her dark raven hair was styled down loose, in softly tumbling curls that added a touch of effortless-cool to her Cannes attire.

The ethereal look followed yet another stand-out sartorial statement from the actress, who stepped out in archival Prada on Thursday amid film festival celebrations.

The star stepped out in a pearlescent nylon three-piece set, featuring a cropped sleeveless zip up jacket, a sleek bralette and a matching mini skirt with an A-line silhouette - all cut from the same white nylon fabric that leaned into futuristic fashion.