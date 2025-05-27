Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney's Miu Miu mini skirt and crop top is beachside-approved
Subscribe
Sydney Sweeney's Miu Miu mini skirt and crop top is beachside-approved
Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney's Miu Miu mini skirt and crop top is beachside-approved

The American actress is currently on holiday somewhere sunny, and she took her ultra-chic wardrobe with her

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Fashion fans rejoice because it’s officially Sydney Sweeney’s favourite season, which means we’re in for a seriously stylish few months. 

Kicking things off with a dreamy white sandy beach vacation, the Euphoria actress gave fans an insight into her SS25 wardrobe, and as expected, it oozes it-girl prowess. 

Sharing a selection of snaps to her 25.1m Instagram followers over the weekend, the 27-year-old showed off her first ‘fit of summer, donning the cutest crop top and micro mini skirt. 

Syndey Sweeney poses in a white mini skirt and navy crop top on a bike while on holiday© @sydneysweeney
Sydney's beach look is peak cool-girl

The dreamy, nautical-inspired combo in question was of course, from the actress' favourite designer brand, Miu Miu. 

Pairing together the ‘Bonded piqué and technical jersey miniskirt’ and the ‘Wool top’ bandeau crop to pose on an ultra-chic white bicycle, Sydney proved that not all beachside ensembles need to be over the top. 

Syndey Sweeney poses in a white mini skirt and navy crop top on a bike while on holiday© @sydneysweeney
Though a suede Miu Miu bag might not be everyones go-to beach bag, it is for Syd

To tie the look together and add an extra layer of high-fashion flair, she wore a set of sleek black sunglasses and a ‘Wander matelassé suede bag’ in the dreamiest shade of dark brown, slung over the handlebars of her bike. 

Everyone knows that no island holiday is complete without a windswept hairstyle, courtesy of Mother Nature herself. Sydney’s long blonde locks were case and point that a touch of ocean spray can do wonders, her wavy locks billowing in the breeze. 

Sydney Sweeney poses for a mirror selfie in a mini skirt and crop top © @sydneysweeney
Her bandana co-ord from last summer still lives in our mind rent-free

When it comes to summer style, Sydney Sweeney is the blueprint for effortless chic style. Last summer, she took to her social media account to serve up an abundance of sunshine season style, donning a range of itsy bitsy bikinis, floaty sundresses and cult-favourite co-ords. 

Though it’s not confirmed just how long Sydney plans to be beachside for, it’s likely that her lavish vacation is far from over, which means fans of her and her wardrobe are about to get a whole lot more style inspo for the upcoming season ahead. 

Watch this space…

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More