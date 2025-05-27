Sydney Sweeney's Miu Miu mini skirt and crop top is beachside-approved

Fashion fans rejoice because it’s officially Sydney Sweeney’s favourite season, which means we’re in for a seriously stylish few months.

Kicking things off with a dreamy white sandy beach vacation, the Euphoria actress gave fans an insight into her SS25 wardrobe, and as expected, it oozes it-girl prowess.

Sharing a selection of snaps to her 25.1m Instagram followers over the weekend, the 27-year-old showed off her first ‘fit of summer, donning the cutest crop top and micro mini skirt.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney's beach look is peak cool-girl

The dreamy, nautical-inspired combo in question was of course, from the actress' favourite designer brand, Miu Miu.

Pairing together the ‘Bonded piqué and technical jersey miniskirt’ and the ‘Wool top’ bandeau crop to pose on an ultra-chic white bicycle, Sydney proved that not all beachside ensembles need to be over the top.

© @sydneysweeney Though a suede Miu Miu bag might not be everyones go-to beach bag, it is for Syd

To tie the look together and add an extra layer of high-fashion flair, she wore a set of sleek black sunglasses and a ‘Wander matelassé suede bag’ in the dreamiest shade of dark brown, slung over the handlebars of her bike.

Everyone knows that no island holiday is complete without a windswept hairstyle, courtesy of Mother Nature herself. Sydney’s long blonde locks were case and point that a touch of ocean spray can do wonders, her wavy locks billowing in the breeze.

© @sydneysweeney Her bandana co-ord from last summer still lives in our mind rent-free

When it comes to summer style, Sydney Sweeney is the blueprint for effortless chic style. Last summer, she took to her social media account to serve up an abundance of sunshine season style, donning a range of itsy bitsy bikinis, floaty sundresses and cult-favourite co-ords.

Though it’s not confirmed just how long Sydney plans to be beachside for, it’s likely that her lavish vacation is far from over, which means fans of her and her wardrobe are about to get a whole lot more style inspo for the upcoming season ahead.

Watch this space…