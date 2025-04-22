Sydney Sweeney's striped bikini and trousers combo is so on-trend for summer 2025

What’s the only thing more iconic than a Sydney Sweeney style moment? One that comes with a furry plus-one.

The Euphoria actress just introduced her 24.7 million Instagram followers to the new love of her life - Sully, a German Shepherd puppy that is as photogenic as his new mother.

In a heart-melting photo dump, Sydney shared glimpses of her latest adventures with her new buddy, from cuddles on the sofa to movie set moments, dips in the water and bowling sessions. “So far in our two weeks together he’s become my set best friend, my bowling partner, my nap buddy, mutual water enthusiast, and travel companion,” she captioned the carousel.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney wore the coolest striped trousers and bikini cimbo whilst cuddling her new companion, Sully

Naturally, we couldn't help but be distracted by her effortless wardrobe choices throughout, especially one outfit in particular that gave us a major boost of summer serotonin.

Lounging on the sofa with Sully, Sydney was the ultimate poster girl for spring/summer 2025, wearing inrelaxed-fit pink trousers with bold red stripes, teamed with a pearlescent pink-and-orange striped bikini top - a masterclass in playful, throw-on dressing with serious style credentials.

Shades of pink are dominating the trend charts this season, and Sydney’s wardrobe is right on cue. From Anne Hathaway’s candyfloss tracksuit to Millie Bobby Brown’s pastel co-ords and Kylie and Khloe’s synchronised rose-toned manis, bubblegum hues are absolutely the colour of the moment.

© @sydneysweeney We're obsessed with both her bikini and her dog

Of course, Sydney's not just following trends - she’s setting them. Just last week, she turned heads in a sunshine-yellow playsuit by Frankies Bikinis, her beachy waves and tennis-court backdrop giving total holiday inspo energy.

She’s also been spotted tapping into one of the year’s most joyful accessories trends: the charm effect. While fashion insiders are currently "Jane Birkinifying" their handbags with playful pendants and trinkets, Sydney gave the trend her own spin - adorning her Miu Miu trainers with pastel charms and colourful laces for a unique twist.

Whether she’s on set or off-duty, with Sully or solo, one thing’s for sure: Sydney Sweeney is always dressed for the moment.